Before Ryan Griffin hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. This Week 14 matchup sees Griffin's New York Jets (3-9) take on the New Orleans Saints (5-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ryan Griffin Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Griffin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Griffin has accumulated 23 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 37 times and averages 16.2 receiving yards.

Griffin has been the target of 8.0% (37 total) of his team's 462 passing attempts this season.

Griffin has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets have thrown the ball in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

The Saints are giving up 264.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have allowed 18 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Griffin hauled in two passes for 15 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted two times.

Griffin's stat line over his last three outings shows eight grabs for 74 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 24.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 10 times.

Griffin's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ryan Griffin 37 8.0% 23 194 2 6 12.0% Elijah Moore 77 16.7% 43 538 5 7 14.0% Corey Davis 59 12.8% 34 492 4 4 8.0% Jamison Crowder 57 12.3% 42 372 2 11 22.0%

