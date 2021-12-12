Before placing any wagers on Ryan Tannehill's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (8-4) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 14 with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill leads Tennessee with 2,774 passing yards (231.2 per game) and has a 65.8% completion percentage (256-for-389), tossing 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He has tacked on 196 rushing yards on 37 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 16.3 yards per game.

The Titans, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time.

Tannehill accounts for 48.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 56 of his 389 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 6 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In six matchups against the Jaguars, Tannehill averaged 175.5 passing yards per game, 48.0 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tannehill threw one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Jaguars.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.

This week Tannehill will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (261.2 yards allowed per game).

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 outing against the Patriots, Tannehill racked up 93 yards while completing 52.4% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Tannehill added five carries for 24 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt in the running game.

Tannehill has thrown for 629 passing yards over his last three games (209.7 per game) and has a 65% completion percentage (65-of-100), throwing three touchdown passes with five interceptions.

He's also added 28 rushing yards (9.3 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 78 19.9% 46 615 3 8 14.0% Julio Jones 31 7.9% 21 336 0 4 7.0% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 37 9.4% 25 297 3 7 12.3%

Powered By Data Skrive