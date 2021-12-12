Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tennessee vs. Jacksonville
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill leads Tennessee with 2,774 passing yards (231.2 per game) and has a 65.8% completion percentage (256-for-389), tossing 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 196 rushing yards on 37 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 16.3 yards per game.
- The Titans, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time.
- Tannehill accounts for 48.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 56 of his 389 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
6
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In six matchups against the Jaguars, Tannehill averaged 175.5 passing yards per game, 48.0 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tannehill threw one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Jaguars.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
- This week Tannehill will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (261.2 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 12 outing against the Patriots, Tannehill racked up 93 yards while completing 52.4% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Tannehill added five carries for 24 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt in the running game.
- Tannehill has thrown for 629 passing yards over his last three games (209.7 per game) and has a 65% completion percentage (65-of-100), throwing three touchdown passes with five interceptions.
- He's also added 28 rushing yards (9.3 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
78
19.9%
46
615
3
8
14.0%
Julio Jones
31
7.9%
21
336
0
4
7.0%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
37
9.4%
25
297
3
7
12.3%
