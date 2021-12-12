Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tennessee vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Ryan Tannehill's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (8-4) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 14 with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill leads Tennessee with 2,774 passing yards (231.2 per game) and has a 65.8% completion percentage (256-for-389), tossing 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 196 rushing yards on 37 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 16.3 yards per game.
  • The Titans, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time.
  • Tannehill accounts for 48.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 56 of his 389 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

6

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In six matchups against the Jaguars, Tannehill averaged 175.5 passing yards per game, 48.0 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tannehill threw one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Jaguars.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
  • This week Tannehill will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (261.2 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 12 outing against the Patriots, Tannehill racked up 93 yards while completing 52.4% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Tannehill added five carries for 24 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt in the running game.
  • Tannehill has thrown for 629 passing yards over his last three games (209.7 per game) and has a 65% completion percentage (65-of-100), throwing three touchdown passes with five interceptions.
  • He's also added 28 rushing yards (9.3 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

78

19.9%

46

615

3

8

14.0%

Julio Jones

31

7.9%

21

336

0

4

7.0%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

37

9.4%

25

297

3

7

12.3%

