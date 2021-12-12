Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Saquon Barkley will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 14 matchup sees Barkley's New York Giants (4-8) play the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Barkley has 315 rushing yards on 84 carries (26.3 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 30 passes for 193 yards (16.1 per game) with one touchdown.
  • He has received 84 of his team's 277 carries this season (30.3%).
  • The Giants, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Barkley will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 141.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Chargers have conceded 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Barkley carried the ball 11 times for 55 yards (five yards per carry).
  • He tacked on 19 yards on six receptions.
  • During his last three games, Barkley has rushed for 120 yards on 30 carries (40.0 ypg).
  • He has added 16 receptions for 63 yards (21.0 per game).

Barkley's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Saquon Barkley

84

30.3%

315

2

10

23.8%

3.8

Devontae Booker

97

35.0%

376

2

15

35.7%

3.9

Daniel Jones

62

22.4%

298

2

13

31.0%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

22

7.9%

89

1

2

4.8%

4.0

