Saquon Barkley will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 14 matchup sees Barkley's New York Giants (4-8) play the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Barkley has 315 rushing yards on 84 carries (26.3 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 30 passes for 193 yards (16.1 per game) with one touchdown.

He has received 84 of his team's 277 carries this season (30.3%).

The Giants, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Barkley's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Barkley will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 141.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.

This season the Chargers have conceded 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Barkley carried the ball 11 times for 55 yards (five yards per carry).

He tacked on 19 yards on six receptions.

During his last three games, Barkley has rushed for 120 yards on 30 carries (40.0 ypg).

He has added 16 receptions for 63 yards (21.0 per game).

Barkley's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Saquon Barkley 84 30.3% 315 2 10 23.8% 3.8 Devontae Booker 97 35.0% 376 2 15 35.7% 3.9 Daniel Jones 62 22.4% 298 2 13 31.0% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 22 7.9% 89 1 2 4.8% 4.0

Powered By Data Skrive