The Seattle Seahawks (4-8) will battle the Houston Texans (2-10) in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Seattle's games this season have gone over 40.5 points seven of 12 times.

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 33.6, is 6.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.2 points under the 47.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Seahawks and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.1 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 4.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).

This year, the Seahawks rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Texans surrender (26.9).

When Seattle records more than 26.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Seahawks collect 80.7 fewer yards per game (298.3), than the Texans allow per outing (379.0).

When Seattle picks up more than 379.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Seahawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.

Texans stats and trends

Houston has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

So far this year, the Texans have been installed as underdogs by an 8.5-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those contests.

Houston's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Texans score 7.1 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Seahawks allow (20.8).

Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.

The Texans collect 141.7 fewer yards per game (254.5) than the Seahawks give up (396.2).

The Texans have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (13).

Home and road insights

Houston is 3-3 against the spread, and 1-5 overall, at home.

This year, in six home games, Houston has hit the over three times.

Texans home games this season average 44.0 total points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

Seattle is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, away from home.

Seattle has gone over the total once in six away games this year.

The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 48.8 points, 8.3 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

