December 12, 2021
Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Seattle Seahawks (4-8) will battle the Houston Texans (2-10) in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Seattle's games this season have gone over 40.5 points seven of 12 times.
  • Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in four of 12 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 33.6, is 6.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.2 points under the 47.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Seahawks and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45.1 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 4.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Seattle is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).
  • This year, the Seahawks rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Texans surrender (26.9).
  • When Seattle records more than 26.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks collect 80.7 fewer yards per game (298.3), than the Texans allow per outing (379.0).
  • When Seattle picks up more than 379.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Seahawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.
  • Houston has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • So far this year, the Texans have been installed as underdogs by an 8.5-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those contests.
  • Houston's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
  • This season the Texans score 7.1 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Seahawks allow (20.8).
  • Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.
  • The Texans collect 141.7 fewer yards per game (254.5) than the Seahawks give up (396.2).
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (13).

Home and road insights

  • Houston is 3-3 against the spread, and 1-5 overall, at home.
  • This year, in six home games, Houston has hit the over three times.
  • Texans home games this season average 44.0 total points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).
  • Seattle is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, away from home.
  • Seattle has gone over the total once in six away games this year.
  • The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 48.8 points, 8.3 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

