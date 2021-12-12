There will be player prop bets available for Stefon Diggs before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (7-5) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs' 898 receiving yards (74.8 per game) lead the Bills. He has 71 receptions on 108 targets with seven touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 108 of his team's 448 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.

Diggs (21 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.6% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In his one matchup against the Buccaneers, Diggs' 173 receiving yards total is 95.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (77.5).

Diggs caught multiple touchdowns in that game against the Buccaneers.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The 265.1 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Patriots, Diggs was targeted seven times, picking up 51 yards on four receptions.

Diggs has also chipped in with 148 yards on 15 grabs and three touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times and averaged 49.3 receiving yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 108 24.1% 71 898 7 21 26.6% Emmanuel Sanders 67 15.0% 39 581 4 8 10.1% Cole Beasley 82 18.3% 63 541 1 10 12.7% Dawson Knox 47 10.5% 33 429 7 12 15.2%

