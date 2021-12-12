The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) will hope to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 14 battle against the Buffalo Bills (7-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bills

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in six of 12 games this season.

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in five of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 59.4 points per game, 5.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 38.8 points per game, 15.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.8, 3.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 54.

In 2021, games involving the Bills have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 5.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 5-5 ATS in those games.

Tampa Bay has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Buccaneers average 15.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills give up (16.3).

Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.3 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 131.4 more yards per game (403.7) than the Bills allow per matchup (272.3).

Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team piles up over 272.3 yards.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 10 fewer than the Bills have forced (26).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Bills.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Bills rack up 5.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Buccaneers give up (22.5).

Buffalo is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Bills average 43.2 more yards per game (376.0) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (332.8).

In games that Buffalo piles up more than 332.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over 17 times, seven fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (24).

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 4-1 against the spread, and 5-0 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

Tampa Bay has gone over the total in three of five games at home this year.

This season, Buccaneers home games average 49.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (54).

On the road, Buffalo is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.

This season the Bills are 3-2 ATS as 3.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

Buffalo has hit the over in three of six road games this year.

Bills away games this season average 49.9 total points, 4.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54).

Powered by Data Skrive.