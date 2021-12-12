Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) will hope to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 14 battle against the Buffalo Bills (7-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bills

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 59.4 points per game, 5.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 38.8 points per game, 15.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.8, 3.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 54.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bills have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 5.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Tampa Bay has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Buccaneers have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 5-5 ATS in those games.
  • Tampa Bay has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Buccaneers average 15.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills give up (16.3).
  • Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.3 points.
  • The Buccaneers rack up 131.4 more yards per game (403.7) than the Bills allow per matchup (272.3).
  • Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team piles up over 272.3 yards.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 10 fewer than the Bills have forced (26).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Bills.
  • Buffalo has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
  • The Bills rack up 5.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Buccaneers give up (22.5).
  • Buffalo is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.5 points.
  • The Bills average 43.2 more yards per game (376.0) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (332.8).
  • In games that Buffalo piles up more than 332.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Bills have turned the ball over 17 times, seven fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (24).

Home and road insights

  • Tampa Bay is 4-1 against the spread, and 5-0 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or greater.
  • Tampa Bay has gone over the total in three of five games at home this year.
  • This season, Buccaneers home games average 49.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (54).
  • On the road, Buffalo is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.
  • This season the Bills are 3-2 ATS as 3.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • Buffalo has hit the over in three of six road games this year.
  • Bills away games this season average 49.9 total points, 4.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54).

Powered by Data Skrive.