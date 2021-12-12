Taylor Heinicke has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East opponents take the field in Week 14 when Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-6) meet the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has passed for 2,809 yards while completing 67.9% of his throws (267-of-393), with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (234.1 yards per game).

He also has 289 rushing yards on 52 carries with one touchdown, averaging 24.1 yards per game.

The Football Team have run 53.0% passing plays and 47.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Heinicke accounts for 43.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 393 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Dallas

Heinicke threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Cowboys, 247.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Heinicke did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cowboys.

The 277.3 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys' defense is sixth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Heinicke put together a 196-yard performance against the Raiders last week, completing 76.7% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns with one interception.

Heinicke has put up 625 passing yards (208.3 per game) and has a 75.9% completion percentage this year (66-of-87) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has 42 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game on the ground.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 103 25.8% 61 808 5 8 18.6% J.D. McKissic 53 13.3% 43 397 2 3 7.0% Adam Humphries 39 9.8% 29 307 0 2 4.7%

