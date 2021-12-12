Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has passed for 2,809 yards while completing 67.9% of his throws (267-of-393), with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (234.1 yards per game).
- He also has 289 rushing yards on 52 carries with one touchdown, averaging 24.1 yards per game.
- The Football Team have run 53.0% passing plays and 47.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Heinicke accounts for 43.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 393 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Heinicke threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Cowboys, 247.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Heinicke did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cowboys.
- The 277.3 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys' defense is sixth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Heinicke put together a 196-yard performance against the Raiders last week, completing 76.7% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns with one interception.
- Heinicke has put up 625 passing yards (208.3 per game) and has a 75.9% completion percentage this year (66-of-87) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also has 42 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game on the ground.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
103
25.8%
61
808
5
8
18.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
13.3%
43
397
2
3
7.0%
Adam Humphries
39
9.8%
29
307
0
2
4.7%
