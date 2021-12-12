Skip to main content
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas

Author:

Taylor Heinicke has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East opponents take the field in Week 14 when Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-6) meet the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has passed for 2,809 yards while completing 67.9% of his throws (267-of-393), with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (234.1 yards per game).
  • He also has 289 rushing yards on 52 carries with one touchdown, averaging 24.1 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have run 53.0% passing plays and 47.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Heinicke accounts for 43.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 43 of his 393 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Heinicke threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Cowboys, 247.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Heinicke did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cowboys.
  • The 277.3 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys' defense is sixth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Heinicke put together a 196-yard performance against the Raiders last week, completing 76.7% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Heinicke has put up 625 passing yards (208.3 per game) and has a 75.9% completion percentage this year (66-of-87) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also has 42 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game on the ground.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

103

25.8%

61

808

5

8

18.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

13.3%

43

397

2

3

7.0%

Adam Humphries

39

9.8%

29

307

0

2

4.7%

Powered By Data Skrive