December 12, 2021
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Denver vs. Detroit

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Teddy Bridgewater before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (6-6) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bridgewater has thrown for 2,775 yards (231.3 ypg) on 255-of-379 passing with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.
  • He has added 96 rushing yards (8.0 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Bridgewater has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 45.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Bridgewater's zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Lions are 233.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Bridgewater has no touchdown passes against the Lions over that time.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (262.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Lions' defense is 18th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Bridgewater completed 55.0% of his pass attempts for 257 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Bridgewater tacked on four carries for 17 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Bridgewater has put up 612 passing yards (204.0 ypg) on 55-of-94 with two touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also added 27 rushing yards (9.0 ypg) on six carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

76

18.7%

47

649

2

10

18.5%

Tim Patrick

61

15.0%

40

558

4

9

16.7%

Noah Fant

67

16.5%

49

424

3

10

18.5%

