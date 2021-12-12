Publish date:
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Denver vs. Detroit
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bridgewater has thrown for 2,775 yards (231.3 ypg) on 255-of-379 passing with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.
- He has added 96 rushing yards (8.0 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Bridgewater has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 45.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Bridgewater's zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Lions are 233.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Bridgewater has no touchdown passes against the Lions over that time.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (262.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Lions' defense is 18th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Bridgewater completed 55.0% of his pass attempts for 257 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Bridgewater tacked on four carries for 17 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry in the running game.
- Bridgewater has put up 612 passing yards (204.0 ypg) on 55-of-94 with two touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also added 27 rushing yards (9.0 ypg) on six carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
76
18.7%
47
649
2
10
18.5%
Tim Patrick
61
15.0%
40
558
4
9
16.7%
Noah Fant
67
16.5%
49
424
3
10
18.5%
