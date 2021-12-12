There will be player prop bets available for Teddy Bridgewater before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (6-6) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater has thrown for 2,775 yards (231.3 ypg) on 255-of-379 passing with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

He has added 96 rushing yards (8.0 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Bridgewater has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 45.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bridgewater's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Detroit

Bridgewater's zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Lions are 233.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Bridgewater has no touchdown passes against the Lions over that time.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (262.2 yards allowed per game).

The Lions' defense is 18th in the league, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Bridgewater completed 55.0% of his pass attempts for 257 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Bridgewater tacked on four carries for 17 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry in the running game.

Bridgewater has put up 612 passing yards (204.0 ypg) on 55-of-94 with two touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also added 27 rushing yards (9.0 ypg) on six carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 76 18.7% 47 649 2 10 18.5% Tim Patrick 61 15.0% 40 558 4 9 16.7% Noah Fant 67 16.5% 49 424 3 10 18.5%

Powered By Data Skrive