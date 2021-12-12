Skip to main content
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tee Higgins, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) play the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins has also tacked on 52 catches for 698 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 82 times and averages 58.2 receiving yards per game.
  • Higgins has been the target of 82 of his team's 384 passing attempts this season, or 21.4% of the target share.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 223.3 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers' defense is sixth in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers last week, Higgins was targeted 14 times and totaled 138 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Higgins has collected 267 receiving yards (89.0 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes on 25 targets in his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

82

21.4%

52

698

4

8

21.1%

Ja'Marr Chase

90

23.4%

55

958

8

9

23.7%

Tyler Boyd

72

18.8%

51

556

2

6

15.8%

C.J. Uzomah

40

10.4%

33

351

5

3

7.9%

