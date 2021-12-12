Publish date:
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has also tacked on 52 catches for 698 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 82 times and averages 58.2 receiving yards per game.
- Higgins has been the target of 82 of his team's 384 passing attempts this season, or 21.4% of the target share.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the 49ers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 223.3 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers' defense is sixth in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chargers last week, Higgins was targeted 14 times and totaled 138 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Higgins has collected 267 receiving yards (89.0 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes on 25 targets in his last three games.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
82
21.4%
52
698
4
8
21.1%
Ja'Marr Chase
90
23.4%
55
958
8
9
23.7%
Tyler Boyd
72
18.8%
51
556
2
6
15.8%
C.J. Uzomah
40
10.4%
33
351
5
3
7.9%
Powered By Data Skrive