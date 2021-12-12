Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tee Higgins, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) play the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has also tacked on 52 catches for 698 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 82 times and averages 58.2 receiving yards per game.

Higgins has been the target of 82 of his team's 384 passing attempts this season, or 21.4% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 223.3 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense is sixth in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Higgins was targeted 14 times and totaled 138 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Higgins has collected 267 receiving yards (89.0 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes on 25 targets in his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 82 21.4% 52 698 4 8 21.1% Ja'Marr Chase 90 23.4% 55 958 8 9 23.7% Tyler Boyd 72 18.8% 51 556 2 6 15.8% C.J. Uzomah 40 10.4% 33 351 5 3 7.9%

