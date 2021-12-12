The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will carry a four-game losing run into a Week 14 clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in nine of 12 games (75%) this season.

In 41.7% of Jacksonville's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.5.

Sunday's total is 3.2 points higher than the combined 40.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 50.9 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.4 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Titans games this season is 49.5, 6.0 points above Sunday's total of 43.5.

The 43.5-point total for this game is 3.5 points below the 47.0 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Titans are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Titans average 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.7 per contest the Jaguars surrender.

Tennessee is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.7 points.

The Titans collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (354.2) than the Jaguars allow per contest (365.1).

When Tennessee totals more than 365.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This season, the Jaguars have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this season have eclipsed the over/under just two times in 12 opportunities (16.7%).

The Jaguars score 15.0 points per game, 9.2 fewer than the Titans give up (24.2).

The Jaguars average 41.8 fewer yards per game (312.3) than the Titans give up (354.1).

When Jacksonville piles up over 354.1 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 21 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Titans have forced (14).

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 8.5-point favorites or greater, the Titans are winless ATS (0-1).

This year, in six home games, Tennessee has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Titans home games this season is 50.0 points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

Jacksonville is 0-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

Jacksonville has hit the over once in five road games this year.

The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 46.3 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.