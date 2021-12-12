Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will carry a four-game losing run into a Week 14 clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-4).

Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in nine of 12 games (75%) this season.
  • In 41.7% of Jacksonville's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.5.
  • Sunday's total is 3.2 points higher than the combined 40.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 50.9 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.4 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Titans games this season is 49.5, 6.0 points above Sunday's total of 43.5.
  • The 43.5-point total for this game is 3.5 points below the 47.0 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.
  • Tennessee has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Titans are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
  • The Titans average 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.7 per contest the Jaguars surrender.
  • Tennessee is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.7 points.
  • The Titans collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (354.2) than the Jaguars allow per contest (365.1).
  • When Tennessee totals more than 365.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).
  • Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • This season, the Jaguars have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have eclipsed the over/under just two times in 12 opportunities (16.7%).
  • The Jaguars score 15.0 points per game, 9.2 fewer than the Titans give up (24.2).
  • The Jaguars average 41.8 fewer yards per game (312.3) than the Titans give up (354.1).
  • When Jacksonville piles up over 354.1 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 21 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Titans have forced (14).

Home and road insights

  • Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 8.5-point favorites or greater, the Titans are winless ATS (0-1).
  • This year, in six home games, Tennessee has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Titans home games this season is 50.0 points, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
  • Jacksonville is 0-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • Jacksonville has hit the over once in five road games this year.
  • The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 46.3 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

