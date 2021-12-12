Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Terry McLaurin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (6-6) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin's 808 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Football Team. He's been targeted 103 times and has totaled 61 receptions and five touchdowns (67.3 yards per game).

McLaurin has been the target of 25.8% (103 total) of his team's 399 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 18.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.0% of the time while running the football 47.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McLaurin's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Dallas

McLaurin's 61 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Cowboys are 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups versus the Cowboys, McLaurin has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The Cowboys are giving up 277.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

McLaurin put together a 22-yard performance against the Raiders last week on three catches while being targeted five times.

McLaurin has racked up 176 receiving yards (58.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes on 19 targets over his last three games.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 103 25.8% 61 808 5 8 18.6% J.D. McKissic 53 13.3% 43 397 2 3 7.0% Adam Humphries 39 9.8% 29 307 0 2 4.7% DeAndre Carter 32 8.0% 19 267 3 2 4.7%

Powered By Data Skrive