Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Terry McLaurin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (6-6) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin's 808 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Football Team. He's been targeted 103 times and has totaled 61 receptions and five touchdowns (67.3 yards per game).
  • McLaurin has been the target of 25.8% (103 total) of his team's 399 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 18.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.0% of the time while running the football 47.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McLaurin's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • McLaurin's 61 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Cowboys are 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups versus the Cowboys, McLaurin has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • The Cowboys are giving up 277.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • McLaurin put together a 22-yard performance against the Raiders last week on three catches while being targeted five times.
  • McLaurin has racked up 176 receiving yards (58.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes on 19 targets over his last three games.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

103

25.8%

61

808

5

8

18.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

13.3%

43

397

2

3

7.0%

Adam Humphries

39

9.8%

29

307

0

2

4.7%

DeAndre Carter

32

8.0%

19

267

3

2

4.7%

Powered By Data Skrive