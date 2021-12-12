Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin's 808 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Football Team. He's been targeted 103 times and has totaled 61 receptions and five touchdowns (67.3 yards per game).
- McLaurin has been the target of 25.8% (103 total) of his team's 399 passing attempts this season.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 18.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.0% of the time while running the football 47.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Dallas
- McLaurin's 61 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Cowboys are 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups versus the Cowboys, McLaurin has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The Cowboys are giving up 277.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- McLaurin put together a 22-yard performance against the Raiders last week on three catches while being targeted five times.
- McLaurin has racked up 176 receiving yards (58.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes on 19 targets over his last three games.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
103
25.8%
61
808
5
8
18.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
13.3%
43
397
2
3
7.0%
Adam Humphries
39
9.8%
29
307
0
2
4.7%
DeAndre Carter
32
8.0%
19
267
3
2
4.7%
