December 12, 2021
Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Denver vs. Detroit

Before Tim Patrick hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Patrick and the Denver Broncos (6-6) take the field against the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patrick has caught 40 passes (61 targets) for 558 yards (46.5 per game) and has four touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 15.0% of the 407 passes thrown by his team have gone Patrick's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while running the ball 43.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Against the Lions, Patrick put up 48 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Patrick did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Lions.
  • The Lions are conceding 262.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Lions have allowed 20 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Patrick was targeted five times and totaled nine yards on one reception.
  • Patrick has caught six passes (14 targets) for 49 yards (16.3 per game) over his last three outings.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tim Patrick

61

15.0%

40

558

4

9

16.7%

Courtland Sutton

76

18.7%

47

649

2

10

18.5%

Noah Fant

67

16.5%

49

424

3

10

18.5%

Jerry Jeudy

37

9.1%

28

330

0

3

5.6%

