Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Denver vs. Detroit
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patrick has caught 40 passes (61 targets) for 558 yards (46.5 per game) and has four touchdowns this year.
- So far this season, 15.0% of the 407 passes thrown by his team have gone Patrick's way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while running the ball 43.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Against the Lions, Patrick put up 48 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Patrick did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Lions.
- The Lions are conceding 262.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Lions have allowed 20 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Patrick was targeted five times and totaled nine yards on one reception.
- Patrick has caught six passes (14 targets) for 49 yards (16.3 per game) over his last three outings.
Patrick's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tim Patrick
61
15.0%
40
558
4
9
16.7%
Courtland Sutton
76
18.7%
47
649
2
10
18.5%
Noah Fant
67
16.5%
49
424
3
10
18.5%
Jerry Jeudy
37
9.1%
28
330
0
3
5.6%
