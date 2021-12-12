Before Tim Patrick hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Patrick and the Denver Broncos (6-6) take the field against the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick has caught 40 passes (61 targets) for 558 yards (46.5 per game) and has four touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 15.0% of the 407 passes thrown by his team have gone Patrick's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while running the ball 43.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patrick's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Against the Lions, Patrick put up 48 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Patrick did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Lions.

The Lions are conceding 262.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions have allowed 20 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Patrick was targeted five times and totaled nine yards on one reception.

Patrick has caught six passes (14 targets) for 49 yards (16.3 per game) over his last three outings.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tim Patrick 61 15.0% 40 558 4 9 16.7% Courtland Sutton 76 18.7% 47 649 2 10 18.5% Noah Fant 67 16.5% 49 424 3 10 18.5% Jerry Jeudy 37 9.1% 28 330 0 3 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive