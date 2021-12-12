The Bahamas Bowl will feature a matchup between the Toledo Rockets and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Toledo's games this season have gone over 52 points six of 11 times.

So far this season, 54.5% of Middle Tennessee's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 52.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64, is 12.0 points above Friday's over/under.

The 46.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.2 fewer than the 52 total in this contest.

The average total in Rockets games this season is 55.0, 3.0 points more than Friday's over/under of 52.

The 56.1 PPG average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Rockets have been installed as favorites by a 10-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Toledo's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Rockets average 8.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Raiders allow (25.8).

Toledo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.8 points.

The Rockets rack up 68.4 more yards per game (435.8) than the Blue Raiders allow per outing (367.4).

In games that Toledo piles up over 367.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Rockets have five turnovers, 26 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (31).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 10 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.

Middle Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This season the Blue Raiders put up 8.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Rockets give up (21.0).

Middle Tennessee is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.

The Blue Raiders average 355.9 yards per game, just 13.6 more than the 342.3 the Rockets allow.

Middle Tennessee is 3-3-1 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team piles up more than 342.3 yards.

This year the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times, three more than the Rockets' takeaways (17).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats