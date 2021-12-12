Publish date:
Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee Bahamas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo's games this season have gone over 52 points six of 11 times.
- So far this season, 54.5% of Middle Tennessee's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 52.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64, is 12.0 points above Friday's over/under.
- The 46.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.2 fewer than the 52 total in this contest.
- The average total in Rockets games this season is 55.0, 3.0 points more than Friday's over/under of 52.
- The 56.1 PPG average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Rockets have been installed as favorites by a 10-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Toledo's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Rockets average 8.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Raiders allow (25.8).
- Toledo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.8 points.
- The Rockets rack up 68.4 more yards per game (435.8) than the Blue Raiders allow per outing (367.4).
- In games that Toledo piles up over 367.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year, the Rockets have five turnovers, 26 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (31).
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Middle Tennessee has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 10 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.
- Middle Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- This season the Blue Raiders put up 8.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Rockets give up (21.0).
- Middle Tennessee is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.
- The Blue Raiders average 355.9 yards per game, just 13.6 more than the 342.3 the Rockets allow.
- Middle Tennessee is 3-3-1 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team piles up more than 342.3 yards.
- This year the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times, three more than the Rockets' takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Middle Tennessee
34.2
Avg. Points Scored
29.8
21.0
Avg. Points Allowed
25.8
435.8
Avg. Total Yards
355.9
342.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.4
5
Giveaways
20
17
Takeaways
31