Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady leads Tampa Bay with 3,771 passing yards (314.3 ypg) on 347-of-508 with 34 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.
- He has added 52 rushing yards on 19 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers have run 66.3% passing plays and 33.7% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
- Brady has thrown 97 passes in the red zone this season, 61.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
9
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Brady averaged 238.3 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Bills, 61.2 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Brady threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those contests against the Bills, while throwing a touchdown pass in four games.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- The 174.9 passing yards the Bills yield per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
- At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Falcons, Brady went 38-for-51 (74.5 percent) for 368 yards, while tossing four touchdowns and one interception.
- Brady has 901 passing yards (300.3 ypg), completing 71% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
105
20.3%
82
949
5
22
22.4%
Mike Evans
93
18.0%
57
794
10
15
15.3%
Rob Gronkowski
47
9.1%
33
436
6
9
9.2%
