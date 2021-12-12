Tom Brady has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) play the Buffalo Bills (7-5) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady leads Tampa Bay with 3,771 passing yards (314.3 ypg) on 347-of-508 with 34 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.

He has added 52 rushing yards on 19 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have run 66.3% passing plays and 33.7% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Brady has thrown 97 passes in the red zone this season, 61.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 9 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Brady averaged 238.3 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Bills, 61.2 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Brady threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those contests against the Bills, while throwing a touchdown pass in four games.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The 174.9 passing yards the Bills yield per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Falcons, Brady went 38-for-51 (74.5 percent) for 368 yards, while tossing four touchdowns and one interception.

Brady has 901 passing yards (300.3 ypg), completing 71% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 105 20.3% 82 949 5 22 22.4% Mike Evans 93 18.0% 57 794 10 15 15.3% Rob Gronkowski 47 9.1% 33 436 6 9 9.2%

