December 12, 2021
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo

Author:

Tom Brady has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) play the Buffalo Bills (7-5) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady leads Tampa Bay with 3,771 passing yards (314.3 ypg) on 347-of-508 with 34 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season.
  • He has added 52 rushing yards on 19 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers have run 66.3% passing plays and 33.7% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
  • Brady has thrown 97 passes in the red zone this season, 61.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

9

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Brady averaged 238.3 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Bills, 61.2 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Brady threw at least a pair of TDs twice in those contests against the Bills, while throwing a touchdown pass in four games.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • The 174.9 passing yards the Bills yield per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
  • At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Falcons, Brady went 38-for-51 (74.5 percent) for 368 yards, while tossing four touchdowns and one interception.
  • Brady has 901 passing yards (300.3 ypg), completing 71% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

105

20.3%

82

949

5

22

22.4%

Mike Evans

93

18.0%

57

794

10

15

15.3%

Rob Gronkowski

47

9.1%

33

436

6

9

9.2%

