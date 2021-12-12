Before Travis Kelce hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC West foes square off in Week 14 when Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has caught 70 passes on 105 targets for 848 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 70.7 yards per game.

Kelce has been the target of 21.2% (105 total) of his team's 495 passing attempts this season.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 13.8% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Kelce has averaged 118 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Raiders, 45.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kelce, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

The Raiders are conceding 242.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders' defense is 26th in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Kelce was targeted eight times and totaled 27 yards on three receptions.

Kelce's stat line during his last three games shows 16 catches for 220 yards. He averaged 73.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 26 times.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 105 21.2% 70 848 5 9 13.8% Tyreek Hill 127 25.7% 86 954 8 15 23.1% Mecole Hardman 60 12.1% 43 436 1 10 15.4% Byron Pringle 36 7.3% 24 352 3 1 1.5%

