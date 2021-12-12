Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Tre'Quan Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New Orleans vs. New York

Author:

There will be player props available for Tre'Quan Smith before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Smith's New Orleans Saints (5-7) hit the field against the New York Jets (3-9) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tre'Quan Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith has caught 22 passes on 37 targets for 251 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.9 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 9.6% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • The 280.6 passing yards the Jets give up per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jets defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Smith put together a 15-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on two catches while being targeted seven times.
  • Smith's during his last three games stat line reveals 11 catches for 110 yards. He averaged 36.7 yards per game, and was targeted 20 times.

Smith's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tre'Quan Smith

37

9.6%

22

251

2

5

9.8%

Deonte Harris

53

13.8%

31

523

3

4

7.8%

Marquez Callaway

55

14.3%

28

409

6

7

13.7%

Alvin Kamara

44

11.5%

32

310

4

7

13.7%

