There will be player props available for Tre'Quan Smith before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Smith's New Orleans Saints (5-7) hit the field against the New York Jets (3-9) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tre'Quan Smith Prop Bet Odds

Tre'Quan Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith has caught 22 passes on 37 targets for 251 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.9 yards per game.

So far this season, 9.6% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

The 280.6 passing yards the Jets give up per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jets defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Smith put together a 15-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on two catches while being targeted seven times.

Smith's during his last three games stat line reveals 11 catches for 110 yards. He averaged 36.7 yards per game, and was targeted 20 times.

Smith's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tre'Quan Smith 37 9.6% 22 251 2 5 9.8% Deonte Harris 53 13.8% 31 523 3 4 7.8% Marquez Callaway 55 14.3% 28 409 6 7 13.7% Alvin Kamara 44 11.5% 32 310 4 7 13.7%

