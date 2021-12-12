Before Trevor Lawrence hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) and the Tennessee Titans (8-4) meet in a Week 14 matchup between AFC South rivals at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence has 2,514 passing yards (209.5 ypg) to lead Jacksonville, completing 58% of his throws and tossing nine touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 241 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 49 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Jaguars have thrown the football in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Lawrence has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 46.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 7 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Lawrence threw for 273 passing yards one matchup against the Titans, 55.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Lawrence threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Titans.

The 274.0 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

With 20 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Rams, Lawrence had 145 yards while completing 57.1% of his passes.

Over his last three games, Lawrence has recorded 531 passing yards (177.0 per game) while completing 55 of 95 passes (57.9% completion percentage), with one touchdown and one interception.

He also has 72 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 24.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 82 19.2% 48 540 3 9 25.7% Laviska Shenault Jr. 76 17.8% 48 471 0 6 17.1% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

Powered By Data Skrive