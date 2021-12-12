Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Jacksonville vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence has 2,514 passing yards (209.5 ypg) to lead Jacksonville, completing 58% of his throws and tossing nine touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 241 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 49 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Jaguars have thrown the football in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
- Lawrence has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 46.7% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Titans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
7
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Lawrence threw for 273 passing yards one matchup against the Titans, 55.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Lawrence threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Titans.
- The 274.0 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- With 20 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked 18th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Rams, Lawrence had 145 yards while completing 57.1% of his passes.
- Over his last three games, Lawrence has recorded 531 passing yards (177.0 per game) while completing 55 of 95 passes (57.9% completion percentage), with one touchdown and one interception.
- He also has 72 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 24.0 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
82
19.2%
48
540
3
9
25.7%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
76
17.8%
48
471
0
6
17.1%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
Powered By Data Skrive