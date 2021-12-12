Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Jacksonville vs. Tennessee

Author:

Before Trevor Lawrence hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) and the Tennessee Titans (8-4) meet in a Week 14 matchup between AFC South rivals at Nissan Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence has 2,514 passing yards (209.5 ypg) to lead Jacksonville, completing 58% of his throws and tossing nine touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 241 rushing yards (20.1 ypg) on 49 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the football in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Lawrence has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 46.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

7

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Lawrence threw for 273 passing yards one matchup against the Titans, 55.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Lawrence threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Titans.
  • The 274.0 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 20 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Rams, Lawrence had 145 yards while completing 57.1% of his passes.
  • Over his last three games, Lawrence has recorded 531 passing yards (177.0 per game) while completing 55 of 95 passes (57.9% completion percentage), with one touchdown and one interception.
  • He also has 72 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 24.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

82

19.2%

48

540

3

9

25.7%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

76

17.8%

48

471

0

6

17.1%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

