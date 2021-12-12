Sportsbooks have posted player prop betting options for Ty Johnson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Johnson's New York Jets (3-9) and the New Orleans Saints (5-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 14 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has rushed for 187 yards on 49 carries (15.6 ypg), with one touchdown.

He's also tacked on 27 catches for 285 yards (23.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 49, or 18.8%, of his team's 260 rushing attempts this season.

The Jets have run 64.0% passing plays and 36.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New Orleans

The Saints have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 96.4 yards per game.

This season the Saints are ranked ninth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

Johnson put together a one-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Eagles, carrying the ball one time.

He also hauled in two passes for 14 yards.

Johnson has totaled 48 rushing yards on eight carries (16.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.

Johnson's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ty Johnson 49 18.8% 187 1 9 20.5% 3.8 Michael Carter 111 42.7% 430 4 19 43.2% 3.9 Tevin Coleman 57 21.9% 243 0 4 9.1% 4.3 Elijah Moore 5 1.9% 54 1 2 4.5% 10.8

