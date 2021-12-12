Publish date:
Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. New Orleans
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has rushed for 187 yards on 49 carries (15.6 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He's also tacked on 27 catches for 285 yards (23.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 49, or 18.8%, of his team's 260 rushing attempts this season.
- The Jets have run 64.0% passing plays and 36.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- The Saints have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 96.4 yards per game.
- This season the Saints are ranked ninth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (10).
Recent Performances
- Johnson put together a one-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Eagles, carrying the ball one time.
- He also hauled in two passes for 14 yards.
- Johnson has totaled 48 rushing yards on eight carries (16.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.
Johnson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ty Johnson
49
18.8%
187
1
9
20.5%
3.8
Michael Carter
111
42.7%
430
4
19
43.2%
3.9
Tevin Coleman
57
21.9%
243
0
4
9.1%
4.3
Elijah Moore
5
1.9%
54
1
2
4.5%
10.8
