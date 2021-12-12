Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. New Orleans

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop betting options for Ty Johnson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Johnson's New York Jets (3-9) and the New Orleans Saints (5-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 14 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has rushed for 187 yards on 49 carries (15.6 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He's also tacked on 27 catches for 285 yards (23.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 49, or 18.8%, of his team's 260 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Jets have run 64.0% passing plays and 36.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • The Saints have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 96.4 yards per game.
  • This season the Saints are ranked ninth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

  • Johnson put together a one-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Eagles, carrying the ball one time.
  • He also hauled in two passes for 14 yards.
  • Johnson has totaled 48 rushing yards on eight carries (16.0 yards per game) with zero touchdowns over his last three outings.

Johnson's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ty Johnson

49

18.8%

187

1

9

20.5%

3.8

Michael Carter

111

42.7%

430

4

19

43.2%

3.9

Tevin Coleman

57

21.9%

243

0

4

9.1%

4.3

Elijah Moore

5

1.9%

54

1

2

4.5%

10.8

Powered By Data Skrive