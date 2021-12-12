Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyler Boyd for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) in Week 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has caught 51 passes (72 targets) for 556 yards (46.3 per game) with two TDs this season.
  • Boyd has been the target of 18.8% (72 total) of his team's 384 passing attempts this season.
  • Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 15.8% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Boyd racked up 122 receiving yards in his only career matchup, 77.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the 49ers.
  • The 49ers are allowing 223.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Boyd caught five passes for 85 yards (17 yards per reception) while being targeted seven times.
  • Boyd's 17 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 147 yards (49.0 ypg) over his last three outings.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

72

18.8%

51

556

2

6

15.8%

Ja'Marr Chase

90

23.4%

55

958

8

9

23.7%

Tee Higgins

82

21.4%

52

698

4

8

21.1%

C.J. Uzomah

40

10.4%

33

351

5

3

7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive