Publish date:
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has caught 51 passes (72 targets) for 556 yards (46.3 per game) with two TDs this season.
- Boyd has been the target of 18.8% (72 total) of his team's 384 passing attempts this season.
- Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 15.8% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Boyd racked up 122 receiving yards in his only career matchup, 77.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the 49ers.
- The 49ers are allowing 223.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Boyd caught five passes for 85 yards (17 yards per reception) while being targeted seven times.
- Boyd's 17 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 147 yards (49.0 ypg) over his last three outings.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
72
18.8%
51
556
2
6
15.8%
Ja'Marr Chase
90
23.4%
55
958
8
9
23.7%
Tee Higgins
82
21.4%
52
698
4
8
21.1%
C.J. Uzomah
40
10.4%
33
351
5
3
7.9%
