In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyler Boyd for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) in Week 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has caught 51 passes (72 targets) for 556 yards (46.3 per game) with two TDs this season.

Boyd has been the target of 18.8% (72 total) of his team's 384 passing attempts this season.

Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 15.8% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Boyd racked up 122 receiving yards in his only career matchup, 77.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the 49ers.

The 49ers are allowing 223.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Boyd caught five passes for 85 yards (17 yards per reception) while being targeted seven times.

Boyd's 17 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 147 yards (49.0 ypg) over his last three outings.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 72 18.8% 51 556 2 6 15.8% Ja'Marr Chase 90 23.4% 55 958 8 9 23.7% Tee Higgins 82 21.4% 52 698 4 8 21.1% C.J. Uzomah 40 10.4% 33 351 5 3 7.9%

