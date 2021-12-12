Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Tyler Higbee's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higbee has 44 receptions (on 62 targets) for 395 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 32.9 yards per game.
  • Higbee has been the target of 14.0% (62 total) of his team's 444 passing attempts this season.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 16.3% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.5% of the time while running the football 39.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higbee's matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Higbee is averaging 33 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Cardinals, 7.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (40.5).
  • Higbee has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Cardinals are allowing 220.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cardinals' defense is fifth in the league, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Higbee was targeted six times, picking up 48 yards on five receptions.
  • During his last three games, Higbee has caught nine passes on 16 targets for 71 yards and one touchdown, averaging 23.7 yards per game.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Higbee

62

14.0%

44

395

3

14

16.3%

Cooper Kupp

136

30.6%

100

1366

11

24

27.9%

Van Jefferson

70

15.8%

39

621

5

13

15.1%

Robert Woods

69

15.5%

45

556

4

16

18.6%

Powered By Data Skrive