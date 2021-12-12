Before placing any wagers on Tyler Higbee's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higbee has 44 receptions (on 62 targets) for 395 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 32.9 yards per game.

Higbee has been the target of 14.0% (62 total) of his team's 444 passing attempts this season.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 16.3% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.5% of the time while running the football 39.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

Higbee is averaging 33 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Cardinals, 7.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (40.5).

Higbee has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Cardinals are allowing 220.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals' defense is fifth in the league, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Higbee was targeted six times, picking up 48 yards on five receptions.

During his last three games, Higbee has caught nine passes on 16 targets for 71 yards and one touchdown, averaging 23.7 yards per game.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Higbee 62 14.0% 44 395 3 14 16.3% Cooper Kupp 136 30.6% 100 1366 11 24 27.9% Van Jefferson 70 15.8% 39 621 5 13 15.1% Robert Woods 69 15.5% 45 556 4 16 18.6%

