Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higbee has 44 receptions (on 62 targets) for 395 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 32.9 yards per game.
- Higbee has been the target of 14.0% (62 total) of his team's 444 passing attempts this season.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 16.3% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.5% of the time while running the football 39.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Higbee is averaging 33 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Cardinals, 7.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (40.5).
- Higbee has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Cardinals are allowing 220.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- The Cardinals' defense is fifth in the league, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Higbee was targeted six times, picking up 48 yards on five receptions.
- During his last three games, Higbee has caught nine passes on 16 targets for 71 yards and one touchdown, averaging 23.7 yards per game.
Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Higbee
62
14.0%
44
395
3
14
16.3%
Cooper Kupp
136
30.6%
100
1366
11
24
27.9%
Van Jefferson
70
15.8%
39
621
5
13
15.1%
Robert Woods
69
15.5%
45
556
4
16
18.6%
