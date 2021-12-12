Publish date:
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Seattle vs. Houston
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lockett's team-leading 881 receiving yards (73.4 per game) have come on 57 catches (84 targets) plus four touchdowns.
- Lockett has been the target of 84 of his team's 354 passing attempts this season, or 23.7% of the target share.
- Lockett (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Houston
- Lockett's 121 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Texans are 56.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Lockett did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Texans.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
- The Texans have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 250.0 yards per game through the air.
- With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Texans defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the 49ers, Lockett was targeted eight times, totaling 68 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Lockett has hauled in 14 passes (18 targets) for 279 yards (93.0 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
84
23.7%
57
881
4
5
12.2%
D.K. Metcalf
84
23.7%
52
710
8
13
31.7%
Gerald Everett
44
12.4%
34
279
2
6
14.6%
Freddie Swain
33
9.3%
20
219
3
4
9.8%
