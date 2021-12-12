Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Tyler Lockett ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) square off against the Houston Texans (2-10) in Week 14 at NRG Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett's team-leading 881 receiving yards (73.4 per game) have come on 57 catches (84 targets) plus four touchdowns.

Lockett has been the target of 84 of his team's 354 passing attempts this season, or 23.7% of the target share.

Lockett (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lockett's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Houston

Lockett's 121 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Texans are 56.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lockett did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Texans.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The Texans have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 250.0 yards per game through the air.

With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Texans defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Lockett was targeted eight times, totaling 68 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Lockett has hauled in 14 passes (18 targets) for 279 yards (93.0 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 84 23.7% 57 881 4 5 12.2% D.K. Metcalf 84 23.7% 52 710 8 13 31.7% Gerald Everett 44 12.4% 34 279 2 6 14.6% Freddie Swain 33 9.3% 20 219 3 4 9.8%

Powered By Data Skrive