December 12, 2021
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Seattle vs. Houston

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Tyler Lockett ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) square off against the Houston Texans (2-10) in Week 14 at NRG Stadium.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett's team-leading 881 receiving yards (73.4 per game) have come on 57 catches (84 targets) plus four touchdowns.
  • Lockett has been the target of 84 of his team's 354 passing attempts this season, or 23.7% of the target share.
  • Lockett (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Lockett's 121 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Texans are 56.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Lockett did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Texans.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • The Texans have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 250.0 yards per game through the air.
  • With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Texans defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Lockett was targeted eight times, totaling 68 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Lockett has hauled in 14 passes (18 targets) for 279 yards (93.0 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

84

23.7%

57

881

4

5

12.2%

D.K. Metcalf

84

23.7%

52

710

8

13

31.7%

Gerald Everett

44

12.4%

34

279

2

6

14.6%

Freddie Swain

33

9.3%

20

219

3

4

9.8%

