Tyreek Hill has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West opponents meet in Week 14 when Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill has 86 catches (127 targets) and a team-high 954 receiving yards (79.5 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.

So far this season, 25.7% of the 495 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.

Hill (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Hill has averaged 87.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Raiders, 9.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hill, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 242.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Hill reeled in two passes for 22 yards while being targeted five times.

Over his last three games, Hill has racked up 182 yards on 18 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 60.7 yards per game on 26 targets.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 127 25.7% 86 954 8 15 23.1% Travis Kelce 105 21.2% 70 848 5 9 13.8% Mecole Hardman 60 12.1% 43 436 1 10 15.4% Byron Pringle 36 7.3% 24 352 3 1 1.5%

