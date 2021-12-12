Publish date:
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill has 86 catches (127 targets) and a team-high 954 receiving yards (79.5 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.
- So far this season, 25.7% of the 495 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
- Hill (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Hill has averaged 87.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Raiders, 9.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hill, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 242.3 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Hill reeled in two passes for 22 yards while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three games, Hill has racked up 182 yards on 18 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 60.7 yards per game on 26 targets.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
127
25.7%
86
954
8
15
23.1%
Travis Kelce
105
21.2%
70
848
5
9
13.8%
Mecole Hardman
60
12.1%
43
436
1
10
15.4%
Byron Pringle
36
7.3%
24
352
3
1
1.5%
