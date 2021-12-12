Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Tyreek Hill has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West opponents meet in Week 14 when Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill has 86 catches (127 targets) and a team-high 954 receiving yards (79.5 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 25.7% of the 495 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
  • Hill (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Hill has averaged 87.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Raiders, 9.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hill, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 242.3 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Hill reeled in two passes for 22 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Over his last three games, Hill has racked up 182 yards on 18 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 60.7 yards per game on 26 targets.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

127

25.7%

86

954

8

15

23.1%

Travis Kelce

105

21.2%

70

848

5

9

13.8%

Mecole Hardman

60

12.1%

43

436

1

10

15.4%

Byron Pringle

36

7.3%

24

352

3

1

1.5%

