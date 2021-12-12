Publish date:
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has racked up 621 receiving yards (51.8 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 39 balls on 70 targets.
- Jefferson has been the target of 15.8% (70 total) of his team's 444 passing attempts this season.
- With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 15.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.5% of the time while running the football 39.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Jefferson is averaging 55.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Cardinals, 2.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (53.5).
- Jefferson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Cardinals have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 220.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Cardinals have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fifth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jaguars last week, Jefferson was targeted eight times and picked up 41 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Jefferson has caught 12 passes (24 targets) for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and has two touchdowns in his last three games.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
70
15.8%
39
621
5
13
15.1%
Cooper Kupp
136
30.6%
100
1366
11
24
27.9%
Robert Woods
69
15.5%
45
556
4
16
18.6%
Tyler Higbee
62
14.0%
44
395
3
14
16.3%
