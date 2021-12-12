Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Author:

Bookmakers have posted player props for Van Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC West rivals square off in Week 14 when Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (8-4) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has racked up 621 receiving yards (51.8 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 39 balls on 70 targets.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 15.8% (70 total) of his team's 444 passing attempts this season.
  • With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 15.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.5% of the time while running the football 39.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Jefferson is averaging 55.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Cardinals, 2.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (53.5).
  • Jefferson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 220.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cardinals have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fifth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Jefferson was targeted eight times and picked up 41 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Jefferson has caught 12 passes (24 targets) for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and has two touchdowns in his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

70

15.8%

39

621

5

13

15.1%

Cooper Kupp

136

30.6%

100

1366

11

24

27.9%

Robert Woods

69

15.5%

45

556

4

16

18.6%

Tyler Higbee

62

14.0%

44

395

3

14

16.3%

Powered By Data Skrive