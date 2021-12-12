Bookmakers have posted player props for Van Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC West rivals square off in Week 14 when Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (8-4) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has racked up 621 receiving yards (51.8 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 39 balls on 70 targets.

Jefferson has been the target of 15.8% (70 total) of his team's 444 passing attempts this season.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 15.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.5% of the time while running the football 39.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

Jefferson is averaging 55.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Cardinals, 2.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (53.5).

Jefferson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Cardinals have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 220.8 yards per game through the air.

The Cardinals have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fifth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Jefferson was targeted eight times and picked up 41 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Jefferson has caught 12 passes (24 targets) for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and has two touchdowns in his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 70 15.8% 39 621 5 13 15.1% Cooper Kupp 136 30.6% 100 1366 11 24 27.9% Robert Woods 69 15.5% 45 556 4 16 18.6% Tyler Higbee 62 14.0% 44 395 3 14 16.3%

