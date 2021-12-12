Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Zach Ertz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Zach Ertz ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West rivals hit the field in Week 14 when Ertz and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) meet the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium.

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ertz's stat line this year shows 41 catches for 468 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 36.0 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 62 times.
  • The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Ertz has averaged 21.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Rams, 21.2 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • In three matchups with the Rams, Ertz has not had a TD catch.
  • Note: Ertz's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 257.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Rams have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Ertz hauled in one pass for 10 yards while being targeted two times.
  • In his last three games, Ertz's 13 receptions have turned into 144 yards (48.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 17 times.

Ertz's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Ertz

62

-

41

468

5

11

-

Christian Kirk

64

17.3%

50

632

4

6

11.8%

A.J. Green

56

15.1%

35

552

3

11

21.6%

DeAndre Hopkins

51

13.7%

37

518

8

11

21.6%

