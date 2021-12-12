There will be player prop bets available for Zach Ertz ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West rivals hit the field in Week 14 when Ertz and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) meet the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium.

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ertz's stat line this year shows 41 catches for 468 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 36.0 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 62 times.

The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Ertz has averaged 21.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Rams, 21.2 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

In three matchups with the Rams, Ertz has not had a TD catch.

Note: Ertz's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 257.1 yards per game through the air.

The Rams have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Ertz hauled in one pass for 10 yards while being targeted two times.

In his last three games, Ertz's 13 receptions have turned into 144 yards (48.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 17 times.

Ertz's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Ertz 62 - 41 468 5 11 - Christian Kirk 64 17.3% 50 632 4 6 11.8% A.J. Green 56 15.1% 35 552 3 11 21.6% DeAndre Hopkins 51 13.7% 37 518 8 11 21.6%

