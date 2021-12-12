Publish date:
Zach Ertz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds
Zach Ertz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ertz's stat line this year shows 41 catches for 468 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 36.0 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 62 times.
- The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Ertz has averaged 21.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Rams, 21.2 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- In three matchups with the Rams, Ertz has not had a TD catch.
- Note: Ertz's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 257.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Rams have allowed 14 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bears, Ertz hauled in one pass for 10 yards while being targeted two times.
- In his last three games, Ertz's 13 receptions have turned into 144 yards (48.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 17 times.
Ertz's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Ertz
62
-
41
468
5
11
-
Christian Kirk
64
17.3%
50
632
4
6
11.8%
A.J. Green
56
15.1%
35
552
3
11
21.6%
DeAndre Hopkins
51
13.7%
37
518
8
11
21.6%
