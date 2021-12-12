Skip to main content
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. New Orleans

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Zach Wilson before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Wilson and the New York Jets (3-9) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-7) in Week 14 at MetLife Stadium.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson has thrown for 1,539 yards (128.3 ypg), completing 58% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 25 rushing yards (2.1 ypg) on 13 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Jets have called a pass in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Wilson accounts for 25.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 243 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • The Saints have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 264.1 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles last week, Wilson went 23-for-38 (60.5%) for 226 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
  • Wilson tacked on zero yards on three carries while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Wilson has thrown for 371 yards (123.7 ypg) on 37-of-62 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed five times for three yards and two touchdowns, averaging 1.0 yards per game.

Wilson's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Elijah Moore

77

16.7%

43

538

5

7

14.0%

Corey Davis

59

12.8%

34

492

4

4

8.0%

Jamison Crowder

57

12.3%

42

372

2

11

22.0%

