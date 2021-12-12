Publish date:
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. New Orleans
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wilson has thrown for 1,539 yards (128.3 ypg), completing 58% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 25 rushing yards (2.1 ypg) on 13 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Jets have called a pass in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Wilson accounts for 25.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 243 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- The Saints have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 264.1 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles last week, Wilson went 23-for-38 (60.5%) for 226 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
- Wilson tacked on zero yards on three carries while rushing for one touchdown.
- Wilson has thrown for 371 yards (123.7 ypg) on 37-of-62 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed five times for three yards and two touchdowns, averaging 1.0 yards per game.
Wilson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Elijah Moore
77
16.7%
43
538
5
7
14.0%
Corey Davis
59
12.8%
34
492
4
4
8.0%
Jamison Crowder
57
12.3%
42
372
2
11
22.0%
