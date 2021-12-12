There will be player prop bets available for Zach Wilson before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Wilson and the New York Jets (3-9) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-7) in Week 14 at MetLife Stadium.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson has thrown for 1,539 yards (128.3 ypg), completing 58% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 25 rushing yards (2.1 ypg) on 13 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Jets have called a pass in 64.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Wilson accounts for 25.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 243 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. New Orleans

The Saints have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 264.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Wilson went 23-for-38 (60.5%) for 226 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

Wilson tacked on zero yards on three carries while rushing for one touchdown.

Wilson has thrown for 371 yards (123.7 ypg) on 37-of-62 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed five times for three yards and two touchdowns, averaging 1.0 yards per game.

Wilson's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Elijah Moore 77 16.7% 43 538 5 7 14.0% Corey Davis 59 12.8% 34 492 4 4 8.0% Jamison Crowder 57 12.3% 42 372 2 11 22.0%

