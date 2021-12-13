The Boca Raton Bowl will feature a matchup between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have combined for 68 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.

So far this season, 58.3% of Western Kentucky's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 68.

Saturday's over/under is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 77.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 48 points per game, 20.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.3, 11.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 68 .

The 68 over/under in this game is 0.5 points above the 67.5 average total in Hilltoppers games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State is 8-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers have an against the spread record of 6-4 in their 10 games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.

Appalachian State has eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers score 34.2 points per game, 5.5 more than the Hilltoppers give up per contest (28.7).

When Appalachian State scores more than 28.7 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Mountaineers collect 428.4 yards per game, just 5.9 more than the 422.5 the Hilltoppers allow per matchup.

In games that Appalachian State totals more than 422.5 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

This year, the Mountaineers have 21 turnovers, six fewer than the Hilltoppers have takeaways (27).

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 8-4-0 this season.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over eight times in 12 opportunities (66.7%).

The Hilltoppers put up 23.8 more points per game (43.1) than the Mountaineers surrender (19.3).

Western Kentucky is 8-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.3 points.

The Hilltoppers rack up 202.7 more yards per game (528.4) than the Mountaineers allow (325.7).

When Western Kentucky totals over 325.7 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

This season the Hilltoppers have 19 turnovers, two fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (21).

Season Stats