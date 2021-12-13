The Independence Bowl will see the BYU Cougars play the UAB Blazers.

Odds for BYU vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

BYU's games this season have gone over 54.5 points five of 12 times.

UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

Saturday's total is 8.4 points lower than the two team's combined 62.9 points per game average.

The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.4 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 57.2 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.5 over/under in this game is 4.4 points higher than the 50.1 average total in Blazers games this season.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in six chances).

BYU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Cougars score 10.7 more points per game (33.5) than the Blazers surrender (22.8).

BYU is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.8 points.

The Cougars rack up 132.3 more yards per game (456.6) than the Blazers allow per outing (324.3).

In games that BYU totals over 324.3 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Blazers have 19 takeaways .

UAB Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UAB is 8-3-0 this season.

The Blazers have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

UAB has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Blazers score 29.4 points per game, 5.1 more than the Cougars allow (24.3).

When UAB puts up more than 24.3 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Blazers average 384.3 yards per game, only 2.6 fewer than the 386.9 the Cougars allow.

When UAB totals more than 386.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Blazers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats