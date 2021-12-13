Publish date:
BYU vs. UAB Independence Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for BYU vs. UAB
Over/Under Insights
- BYU's games this season have gone over 54.5 points five of 12 times.
- UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- Saturday's total is 8.4 points lower than the two team's combined 62.9 points per game average.
- The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.4 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.
- The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 57.2 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 54.5 over/under in this game is 4.4 points higher than the 50.1 average total in Blazers games this season.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in six chances).
- BYU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars score 10.7 more points per game (33.5) than the Blazers surrender (22.8).
- BYU is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.8 points.
- The Cougars rack up 132.3 more yards per game (456.6) than the Blazers allow per outing (324.3).
- In games that BYU totals over 324.3 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Blazers have 19 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.
UAB Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UAB is 8-3-0 this season.
- The Blazers have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- UAB has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Blazers score 29.4 points per game, 5.1 more than the Cougars allow (24.3).
- When UAB puts up more than 24.3 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Blazers average 384.3 yards per game, only 2.6 fewer than the 386.9 the Cougars allow.
- When UAB totals more than 386.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Blazers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|UAB
33.5
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
456.6
Avg. Total Yards
384.3
386.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
324.3
11
Giveaways
16
19
Takeaways
19