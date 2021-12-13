Before Christian Kirk hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC West rivals square off in Week 14 when Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) meet the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk's 632 receiving yards (52.7 per game) are tops amongst the Cardinals. He's been targeted 64 times, and has 50 receptions and four touchdowns.

Kirk has been the target of 17.3% (64 total) of his team's 371 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his five matchups against the Rams, Kirk's 23.4 receiving yards average is 24.1 less than his over/under for Monday's game (47.5).

Kirk has not caught a touchdown pass against the Rams.

The Rams have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 257.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Kirk was targeted three times and racked up four yards on one reception.

During his last three games, Kirk racked up 10 catches on 16 targets and averaged 29.0 receiving yards.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 64 17.3% 50 632 4 6 11.8% A.J. Green 56 15.1% 35 552 3 11 21.6% DeAndre Hopkins 51 13.7% 37 518 8 11 21.6% Zach Ertz 62 - 41 468 5 11 -

