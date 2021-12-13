Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before Christian Kirk hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. NFC West rivals square off in Week 14 when Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) meet the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kirk's 632 receiving yards (52.7 per game) are tops amongst the Cardinals. He's been targeted 64 times, and has 50 receptions and four touchdowns.
  • Kirk has been the target of 17.3% (64 total) of his team's 371 passing attempts this season.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his five matchups against the Rams, Kirk's 23.4 receiving yards average is 24.1 less than his over/under for Monday's game (47.5).
  • Kirk has not caught a touchdown pass against the Rams.
  • The Rams have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 257.1 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Kirk was targeted three times and racked up four yards on one reception.
  • During his last three games, Kirk racked up 10 catches on 16 targets and averaged 29.0 receiving yards.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

64

17.3%

50

632

4

6

11.8%

A.J. Green

56

15.1%

35

552

3

11

21.6%

DeAndre Hopkins

51

13.7%

37

518

8

11

21.6%

Zach Ertz

62

-

41

468

5

11

-

