Publish date:
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kirk's 632 receiving yards (52.7 per game) are tops amongst the Cardinals. He's been targeted 64 times, and has 50 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Kirk has been the target of 17.3% (64 total) of his team's 371 passing attempts this season.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kirk's matchup with the Rams.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his five matchups against the Rams, Kirk's 23.4 receiving yards average is 24.1 less than his over/under for Monday's game (47.5).
- Kirk has not caught a touchdown pass against the Rams.
- The Rams have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 257.1 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Kirk was targeted three times and racked up four yards on one reception.
- During his last three games, Kirk racked up 10 catches on 16 targets and averaged 29.0 receiving yards.
Kirk's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
64
17.3%
50
632
4
6
11.8%
A.J. Green
56
15.1%
35
552
3
11
21.6%
DeAndre Hopkins
51
13.7%
37
518
8
11
21.6%
Zach Ertz
62
-
41
468
5
11
-
Powered By Data Skrive