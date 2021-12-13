The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will battle the Northern Illinois Huskies in the Cure Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in four of 11 games this season.

In 38.5% of Northern Illinois' games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 63.5.

The two teams combine to average 71.9 points per game, 8.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 52.7 points per game, 10.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Chanticleers games have an average total of 58.5 points this season, 5.0 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 63.5 total in this game is 5.2 points higher than the 58.3 average total in Huskies games this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Chanticleers are 5-5 ATS when favored by 10 points or more this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This year, the Chanticleers put up 7.7 more points per game (40.4) than the Huskies give up (32.7).

When Coastal Carolina puts up more than 32.7 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Chanticleers collect 43.9 more yards per game (492.2) than the Huskies give up per contest (448.3).

When Coastal Carolina amasses more than 448.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Chanticleers have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Huskies.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Coastal Carolina at SISportsbook.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 10 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Northern Illinois' games this year have hit the over seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Huskies score 31.5 points per game, 11.5 more than the Chanticleers surrender (20.0).

Northern Illinois is 8-3-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team notches more than 20.0 points.

The Huskies rack up 94.1 more yards per game (420.0) than the Chanticleers allow per outing (325.9).

Northern Illinois is 7-2-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team amasses more than 325.9 yards.

The Huskies have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats