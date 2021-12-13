Before Cooper Kupp hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC West opponents meet in Week 14 when Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's team-high 1,366 receiving yards (113.8 per game) have come on 100 receptions (136 targets) including 11 touchdowns.

So far this season, 30.6% of the 444 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.

With 24 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 27.9% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Receiving TDs 7 2+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. Arizona

Kupp's 69 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Cardinals are 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Kupp has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Cardinals are conceding 220.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fifth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Kupp was targeted 10 times and picked up 129 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Kupp hauled in 347 yards (on 26 catches) with one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 33 times, and averaged 115.7 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 136 30.6% 100 1366 11 24 27.9% Van Jefferson 70 15.8% 39 621 5 13 15.1% Robert Woods 69 15.5% 45 556 4 16 18.6% Tyler Higbee 62 14.0% 44 395 3 14 16.3%

Powered By Data Skrive