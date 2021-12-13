Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on DeAndre Hopkins for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hopkins has 37 receptions (on 51 targets) for 518 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 43.2 yards per game.
  • Hopkins has been the target of 51 of his team's 371 passing attempts this season, or 13.7% of the target share.
  • Hopkins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hopkins' matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his four matchups against the Rams, Hopkins' 66.2 receiving yards average is 7.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game (58.5).
  • In four matchups, Hopkins has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Rams.
  • Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams are giving up 257.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Hopkins reeled in two passes for 32 yards (16 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted two times.
  • In his last three games, Hopkins has 32 receiving yards on two receptions (two targets), with one touchdown, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Hopkins

51

13.7%

37

518

8

11

21.6%

Christian Kirk

64

17.3%

50

632

4

6

11.8%

A.J. Green

56

15.1%

35

552

3

11

21.6%

Zach Ertz

62

-

41

468

5

11

-

Powered By Data Skrive