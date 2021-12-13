Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on DeAndre Hopkins for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hopkins has 37 receptions (on 51 targets) for 518 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 43.2 yards per game.

Hopkins has been the target of 51 of his team's 371 passing attempts this season, or 13.7% of the target share.

Hopkins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hopkins' matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his four matchups against the Rams, Hopkins' 66.2 receiving yards average is 7.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game (58.5).

In four matchups, Hopkins has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Rams.

Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams are giving up 257.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Hopkins reeled in two passes for 32 yards (16 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted two times.

In his last three games, Hopkins has 32 receiving yards on two receptions (two targets), with one touchdown, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Hopkins 51 13.7% 37 518 8 11 21.6% Christian Kirk 64 17.3% 50 632 4 6 11.8% A.J. Green 56 15.1% 35 552 3 11 21.6% Zach Ertz 62 - 41 468 5 11 -

Powered By Data Skrive