The New Mexico Bowl will feature a matchup between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the UTEP Miners.

Odds for Fresno State vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51 points in seven of 12 games this season.

UTEP's games have gone over 51 points in five of 11 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 7.8 points lower than the two team's combined 58.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 58.2 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 51-point total for this game is 1.0 point below the 52.0 points per game average total in Miners games this season.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more so far this season.

Fresno State has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs rack up 33.6 points per game, 8.8 more than the Miners give up per matchup (24.8).

Fresno State is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.8 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 124.5 more yards per game (463.4) than the Miners give up per contest (338.9).

In games that Fresno State totals more than 338.9 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 22 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Miners have forced (14).

UTEP Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTEP is 7-4-0 this season.

The Miners have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 11.5 points or more in three chances.

UTEP has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Miners rack up 4.9 more points per game (25.2) than the Bulldogs give up (20.3).

UTEP is 5-2 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team records more than 20.3 points.

The Miners collect 391.5 yards per game, 48.9 more yards than the 342.6 the Bulldogs give up.

In games that UTEP churns out more than 342.6 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Miners have 22 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bulldogs.

Season Stats