NFC North foes will do battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Green Bay Packers (9-3) meet the Chicago Bears (4-8).

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in seven of 12 games this season.

In 33.3% of Chicago's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.4, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.1 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 48.3 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 10-2-0 this season.

The Packers have been favored by 11 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Packers score 23.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per matchup the Bears surrender.

When Green Bay scores more than 23.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Packers rack up 355.0 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 327.9 the Bears give up per matchup.

In games that Green Bay amasses more than 327.9 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (11).

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 4-8-0 this year.

The Bears have been underdogs by 11 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Chicago has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (four times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Bears average 3.4 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers allow (20.2).

Chicago is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.2 points.

The Bears average 22.9 fewer yards per game (298.8) than the Packers give up per matchup (321.7).

In games that Chicago piles up more than 321.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

This season the Bears have turned the ball over 19 times, while the Packers have forced 19 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread, and 5-0 overall.

At home, as 11-point favorites or greater, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

In five home games this year, Green Bay has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Packers home games this season is 47.9 points, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under (43).

In away games, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.

In six away games this year, Chicago has hit the over twice.

Bears away games this season average 44.3 total points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (43).

