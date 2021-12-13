Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC North foes will do battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Green Bay Packers (9-3) meet the Chicago Bears (4-8).

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • In 33.3% of Chicago's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.4, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.1 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 48.3 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Green Bay is 10-2-0 this season.
  • The Packers have been favored by 11 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Green Bay's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Packers score 23.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per matchup the Bears surrender.
  • When Green Bay scores more than 23.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Packers rack up 355.0 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 327.9 the Bears give up per matchup.
  • In games that Green Bay amasses more than 327.9 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (11).
  • Against the spread, Chicago is 4-8-0 this year.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 11 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Chicago has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (four times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Bears average 3.4 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers allow (20.2).
  • Chicago is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.2 points.
  • The Bears average 22.9 fewer yards per game (298.8) than the Packers give up per matchup (321.7).
  • In games that Chicago piles up more than 321.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • This season the Bears have turned the ball over 19 times, while the Packers have forced 19 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread, and 5-0 overall.
  • At home, as 11-point favorites or greater, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • In five home games this year, Green Bay has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Packers home games this season is 47.9 points, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under (43).
  • In away games, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.
  • In six away games this year, Chicago has hit the over twice.
  • Bears away games this season average 44.3 total points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (43).

