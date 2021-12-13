Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player props for Monday's NFL action, including for James Conner, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC West rivals square off in Week 14 when Conner's Arizona Cardinals (10-2) play the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conner has rushed for a team-leading 630 yards on 166 attempts (52.5 yards per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 20 catches for 209 yards (17.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 166 of his team's 372 carries this season (44.6%).
  • The Cardinals have called a pass in 49.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

8

2+ Rush TDs

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his two career matchups against the Rams, Conner averaged 25 rushing yards per game, 24.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • In one of two games against the Rams Conner has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Rams have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, allowing 100.4 yards per game.
  • The Rams have given up 13 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bears, Conner racked up 75 yards on 20 carries.
  • He also caught two passes for 36 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • Over his last three outings, Conner has rushed for 176 yards (58.7 per game) on 51 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 32.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Conner

166

44.6%

630

12

34

43.6%

3.8

Chase Edmonds

76

20.4%

430

1

11

14.1%

5.7

Kyler Murray

59

15.9%

206

5

22

28.2%

3.5

Eno Benjamin

25

6.7%

84

1

1

1.3%

3.4

