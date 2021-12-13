Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player props for Monday's NFL action, including for James Conner, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC West rivals square off in Week 14 when Conner's Arizona Cardinals (10-2) play the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conner has rushed for a team-leading 630 yards on 166 attempts (52.5 yards per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 20 catches for 209 yards (17.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 166 of his team's 372 carries this season (44.6%).

The Cardinals have called a pass in 49.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 8 2+ Rush TDs 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his two career matchups against the Rams, Conner averaged 25 rushing yards per game, 24.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

In one of two games against the Rams Conner has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.

The Rams have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, allowing 100.4 yards per game.

The Rams have given up 13 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Conner racked up 75 yards on 20 carries.

He also caught two passes for 36 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

Over his last three outings, Conner has rushed for 176 yards (58.7 per game) on 51 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also averaged 32.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 166 44.6% 630 12 34 43.6% 3.8 Chase Edmonds 76 20.4% 430 1 11 14.1% 5.7 Kyler Murray 59 15.9% 206 5 22 28.2% 3.5 Eno Benjamin 25 6.7% 84 1 1 1.3% 3.4

