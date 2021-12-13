Publish date:
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
James Conner Prop Bet Odds
James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conner has rushed for a team-leading 630 yards on 166 attempts (52.5 yards per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 20 catches for 209 yards (17.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 166 of his team's 372 carries this season (44.6%).
- The Cardinals have called a pass in 49.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
8
2+ Rush TDs
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his two career matchups against the Rams, Conner averaged 25 rushing yards per game, 24.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- In one of two games against the Rams Conner has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- The Rams have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, allowing 100.4 yards per game.
- The Rams have given up 13 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bears, Conner racked up 75 yards on 20 carries.
- He also caught two passes for 36 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
- Over his last three outings, Conner has rushed for 176 yards (58.7 per game) on 51 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 32.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown.
Conner's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Conner
166
44.6%
630
12
34
43.6%
3.8
Chase Edmonds
76
20.4%
430
1
11
14.1%
5.7
Kyler Murray
59
15.9%
206
5
22
28.2%
3.5
Eno Benjamin
25
6.7%
84
1
1
1.3%
3.4
