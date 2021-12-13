Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kyler Murray for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West rivals play in Week 14 when Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) meet the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Murray has thrown for 2,399 passing yards this season (199.9 per game) and has a 72.7% completion percentage (197-of-271), throwing 19 touchdown passes with seven interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 59 times for 206 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.9% of the time while running the ball 50.1% of the time.
  • Murray has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Murray averages 203.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Rams, 61.3 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Murray had multiple touchdown passes three times against the Rams.
  • The Rams are allowing 257.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have given up 14 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Murray went 11-for-15 (73.3%) for 123 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • He also added 59 yards on 10 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per carry while rushing for two touchdowns.
  • Murray has thrown for 123 yards while completing 73.3% of his passes (11-of-15), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (41.0 per game).
  • He also has 59 rushing yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

64

17.3%

50

632

4

6

11.8%

A.J. Green

56

15.1%

35

552

3

11

21.6%

DeAndre Hopkins

51

13.7%

37

518

8

11

21.6%

