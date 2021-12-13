In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kyler Murray for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West rivals play in Week 14 when Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) meet the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has thrown for 2,399 passing yards this season (199.9 per game) and has a 72.7% completion percentage (197-of-271), throwing 19 touchdown passes with seven interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 59 times for 206 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per game.

The Cardinals, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.9% of the time while running the ball 50.1% of the time.

Murray has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Murray averages 203.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Rams, 61.3 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.

Murray had multiple touchdown passes three times against the Rams.

The Rams are allowing 257.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have given up 14 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Murray went 11-for-15 (73.3%) for 123 yards with two touchdown passes.

He also added 59 yards on 10 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per carry while rushing for two touchdowns.

Murray has thrown for 123 yards while completing 73.3% of his passes (11-of-15), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (41.0 per game).

He also has 59 rushing yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 64 17.3% 50 632 4 6 11.8% A.J. Green 56 15.1% 35 552 3 11 21.6% DeAndre Hopkins 51 13.7% 37 518 8 11 21.6%

Powered By Data Skrive