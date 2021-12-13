Publish date:
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Murray has thrown for 2,399 passing yards this season (199.9 per game) and has a 72.7% completion percentage (197-of-271), throwing 19 touchdown passes with seven interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 59 times for 206 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per game.
- The Cardinals, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.9% of the time while running the ball 50.1% of the time.
- Murray has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Murray averages 203.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Rams, 61.3 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.
- Murray had multiple touchdown passes three times against the Rams.
- The Rams are allowing 257.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have given up 14 passing TDs this season (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Murray went 11-for-15 (73.3%) for 123 yards with two touchdown passes.
- He also added 59 yards on 10 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per carry while rushing for two touchdowns.
- Murray has thrown for 123 yards while completing 73.3% of his passes (11-of-15), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (41.0 per game).
- He also has 59 rushing yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per game.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
64
17.3%
50
632
4
6
11.8%
A.J. Green
56
15.1%
35
552
3
11
21.6%
DeAndre Hopkins
51
13.7%
37
518
8
11
21.6%
