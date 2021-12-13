The Liberty Flames will battle the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the LendingTree Bowl.

Odds for Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

Eastern Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 62.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 49.5 points per game, nine fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Flames games this season is 56.6, 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 58.5 .

The 58.5 total in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 58.3 average total in Eagles games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Flames have been favored by 9.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Flames put up four more points per game (31.8) than the Eagles allow (27.8).

Liberty is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.8 points.

The Flames average just 1.8 fewer yards per game (428.5) than the Eagles give up per outing (430.3).

When Liberty picks up more than 430.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Flames have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Eastern Michigan is 5-6-0 this season.

This season, the Eagles are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Eastern Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Eagles score 9.3 more points per game (31) than the Flames give up (21.7).

Eastern Michigan is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.7 points.

The Eagles average 65.6 more yards per game (380.9) than the Flames allow (315.3).

When Eastern Michigan churns out over 315.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Flames have forced (10).

Season Stats