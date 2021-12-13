Publish date:
Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan LendingTree Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- Eastern Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 62.8 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 49.5 points per game, nine fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Flames games this season is 56.6, 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 58.5 .
- The 58.5 total in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 58.3 average total in Eagles games this season.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Flames have been favored by 9.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Liberty's games this year have gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Flames put up four more points per game (31.8) than the Eagles allow (27.8).
- Liberty is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.8 points.
- The Flames average just 1.8 fewer yards per game (428.5) than the Eagles give up per outing (430.3).
- When Liberty picks up more than 430.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Flames have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (16) this season.
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Eastern Michigan is 5-6-0 this season.
- This season, the Eagles are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
- Eastern Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Eagles score 9.3 more points per game (31) than the Flames give up (21.7).
- Eastern Michigan is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.7 points.
- The Eagles average 65.6 more yards per game (380.9) than the Flames allow (315.3).
- When Eastern Michigan churns out over 315.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Flames have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Eastern Michigan
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
31
21.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27.8
428.5
Avg. Total Yards
380.9
315.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
430.3
20
Giveaways
13
10
Takeaways
16