The New Orleans Bowl will feature a matchup between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Marshall Thundering Herd.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Marshall

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of 13 games this season.

Marshall's games have gone over 55 points in seven of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.7, is 9.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 13.9 points more than the 41.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 56.4 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55-point over/under for this game is 5.3 points below the 60.3 points per game average total in Thundering Herd games this season.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisiana is 6-7-0 this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have an ATS record of 3-6 in their nine games when favored by 5.5 points or more so far this season.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the point total in 23.1% of its opportunities (three times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Ragin' Cajuns score 30.7 points per game, 7.9 more than the Thundering Herd allow per matchup (22.8).

Louisiana is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect only 17.6 more yards per game (405.9) than the Thundering Herd give up per contest (388.3).

In games that Louisiana totals over 388.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over eight times this season, 10 fewer than the Thundering Herd have forced (18).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana at SISportsbook.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This season, the Thundering Herd won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Marshall's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Thundering Herd rack up 34 points per game, 15.7 more than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (18.3).

Marshall is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall in games when it records more than 18.3 points.

The Thundering Herd average 126 more yards per game (471.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per matchup (345.1).

Marshall is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team totals over 345.1 yards.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over three more times (23 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats