Louisiana vs. Marshall New Orleans Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Marshall
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in five of 13 games this season.
- Marshall's games have gone over 55 points in seven of 12 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.7, is 9.7 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 13.9 points more than the 41.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 56.4 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55-point over/under for this game is 5.3 points below the 60.3 points per game average total in Thundering Herd games this season.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Louisiana is 6-7-0 this year.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have an ATS record of 3-6 in their nine games when favored by 5.5 points or more so far this season.
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the point total in 23.1% of its opportunities (three times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Ragin' Cajuns score 30.7 points per game, 7.9 more than the Thundering Herd allow per matchup (22.8).
- Louisiana is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect only 17.6 more yards per game (405.9) than the Thundering Herd give up per contest (388.3).
- In games that Louisiana totals over 388.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over eight times this season, 10 fewer than the Thundering Herd have forced (18).
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- This season, the Thundering Herd won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Marshall's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
- The Thundering Herd rack up 34 points per game, 15.7 more than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (18.3).
- Marshall is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall in games when it records more than 18.3 points.
- The Thundering Herd average 126 more yards per game (471.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per matchup (345.1).
- Marshall is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team totals over 345.1 yards.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over three more times (23 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (20) this season.
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Marshall
30.7
Avg. Points Scored
34
18.3
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
405.9
Avg. Total Yards
471.1
345.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
388.3
8
Giveaways
23
20
Takeaways
18