December 13, 2021
Publish date:

Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Matthew Stafford's player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC West foes play in Week 14 when Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) meet the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Stafford has collected 3,611 passing yards (300.9 per game) while going 292-for-438 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 39 rushing yards (3.3 ypg) on 25 carries.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Stafford has attempted 85 of his 438 passes in the red zone, accounting for 60.3% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

12

2+ Pass TDs

9

1+ Rush TDs

12

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Stafford's 265.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Cardinals are 19.9 less than yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in four of those contests against the Cardinals.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 220.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cardinals' defense is fifth in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jaguars, Stafford went 26-for-38 (68.4 percent) for 295 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Stafford has thrown for 840 yards (280.0 per game) while completing 62.4% of his passes (73-of-117), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

136

30.6%

100

1366

11

24

27.9%

Van Jefferson

70

15.8%

39

621

5

13

15.1%

Robert Woods

69

15.5%

45

556

4

16

18.6%

