Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Stafford has collected 3,611 passing yards (300.9 per game) while going 292-for-438 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 39 rushing yards (3.3 ypg) on 25 carries.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Stafford has attempted 85 of his 438 passes in the red zone, accounting for 60.3% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Cardinals.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
12
2+ Pass TDs
9
1+ Rush TDs
12
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Stafford's 265.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Cardinals are 19.9 less than yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in four of those contests against the Cardinals.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The Cardinals have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 220.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Cardinals' defense is fifth in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jaguars, Stafford went 26-for-38 (68.4 percent) for 295 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Stafford has thrown for 840 yards (280.0 per game) while completing 62.4% of his passes (73-of-117), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
136
30.6%
100
1366
11
24
27.9%
Van Jefferson
70
15.8%
39
621
5
13
15.1%
Robert Woods
69
15.5%
45
556
4
16
18.6%
Powered By Data Skrive