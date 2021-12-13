Before placing any wagers on Matthew Stafford's player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC West foes play in Week 14 when Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) meet the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Stafford has collected 3,611 passing yards (300.9 per game) while going 292-for-438 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 39 rushing yards (3.3 ypg) on 25 carries.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Stafford has attempted 85 of his 438 passes in the red zone, accounting for 60.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 12 2+ Pass TDs 9 1+ Rush TDs 12

Matchup vs. Arizona

Stafford's 265.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Cardinals are 19.9 less than yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in four of those contests against the Cardinals.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The Cardinals have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 220.8 yards per game through the air.

The Cardinals' defense is fifth in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jaguars, Stafford went 26-for-38 (68.4 percent) for 295 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.

In his last three games, Stafford has thrown for 840 yards (280.0 per game) while completing 62.4% of his passes (73-of-117), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 136 30.6% 100 1366 11 24 27.9% Van Jefferson 70 15.8% 39 621 5 13 15.1% Robert Woods 69 15.5% 45 556 4 16 18.6%

