The Oregon State Beavers will battle the Utah State Aggies in the LA Bowl.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have gone over the current 67-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.

Utah State's games have gone over 67 points in three of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66, is 1.0 point fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.8 fewer than the 67 over/under in this contest.

The Beavers and their opponents score an average of 59.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.7 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 7.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Beavers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 7 points or more so far this season.

Oregon State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Beavers score 7.5 more points per game (32.8) than the Aggies give up (25.3).

When Oregon State scores more than 25.3 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Beavers rack up 39.6 more yards per game (430.5) than the Aggies allow per outing (390.9).

In games that Oregon State churns out more than 390.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Beavers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three fewer than the Aggies have forced (19).

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's 13 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

This season, the Aggies have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Utah State's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Aggies average 33.2 points per game, 7.3 more than the Beavers give up (25.9).

Utah State is 9-1 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team puts up more than 25.9 points.

The Aggies rack up 63.7 more yards per game (451.5) than the Beavers give up per contest (387.8).

When Utah State picks up over 387.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Beavers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Season Stats