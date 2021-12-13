Publish date:
Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds
Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Michel has put up 426 rushing yards on 103 carries (35.5 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.
- He's also caught 14 passes for 70 yards (5.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 103, or 35.5%, of his team's 290 rushing attempts this season.
- The Rams have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Over his two career matchups against the Cardinals, Michel averaged 5.5 rushing yards per game, 60.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Michel has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Cardinals.
- The Cardinals allow 113.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Cardinals are ranked third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Michel racked up 121 yards on 24 carries (averaging 5.0 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Over his last three outings, Michel has run for 155 yards on 31 carries (51.7 ypg), with one touchdown.
Michel's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Sony Michel
103
35.5%
426
2
21
38.2%
4.1
Darrell Henderson
142
49.0%
648
5
24
43.6%
4.6
Robert Woods
8
2.8%
46
1
2
3.6%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
25
8.6%
39
0
7
12.7%
1.6
