December 13, 2021
December 13, 2021

Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Monday's NFL action, including for Sony Michel, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC West opponents meet in Week 14 when Michel's Los Angeles Rams (8-4) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Michel has put up 426 rushing yards on 103 carries (35.5 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.
  • He's also caught 14 passes for 70 yards (5.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 103, or 35.5%, of his team's 290 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Rams have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Over his two career matchups against the Cardinals, Michel averaged 5.5 rushing yards per game, 60.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Michel has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Cardinals.
  • The Cardinals allow 113.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Cardinals are ranked third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Michel racked up 121 yards on 24 carries (averaging 5.0 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Over his last three outings, Michel has run for 155 yards on 31 carries (51.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Sony Michel

103

35.5%

426

2

21

38.2%

4.1

Darrell Henderson

142

49.0%

648

5

24

43.6%

4.6

Robert Woods

8

2.8%

46

1

2

3.6%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

25

8.6%

39

0

7

12.7%

1.6

