Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Monday's NFL action, including for Sony Michel, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC West opponents meet in Week 14 when Michel's Los Angeles Rams (8-4) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel has put up 426 rushing yards on 103 carries (35.5 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.

He's also caught 14 passes for 70 yards (5.8 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 103, or 35.5%, of his team's 290 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Arizona

Over his two career matchups against the Cardinals, Michel averaged 5.5 rushing yards per game, 60.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Michel has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Cardinals.

The Cardinals allow 113.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Cardinals are ranked third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Michel racked up 121 yards on 24 carries (averaging 5.0 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Over his last three outings, Michel has run for 155 yards on 31 carries (51.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 103 35.5% 426 2 21 38.2% 4.1 Darrell Henderson 142 49.0% 648 5 24 43.6% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 2.8% 46 1 2 3.6% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 25 8.6% 39 0 7 12.7% 1.6

