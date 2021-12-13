The Toledo Rockets will play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in the Bahamas Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Middle Tennessee's games have gone over 52.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64, is 11.5 points above Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Rockets games this season feature an average total of 55.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 3.6 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Blue Raiders games this season.

Toledo Stats and Trends

In Toledo's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Rockets have been installed as favorites by a 10-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Toledo's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Rockets average 34.2 points per game, 8.4 more than the Blue Raiders surrender per matchup (25.8).

Toledo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 25.8 points.

The Rockets rack up 68.4 more yards per game (435.8) than the Blue Raiders give up per outing (367.4).

When Toledo churns out over 367.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, 26 fewer than the Blue Raiders have forced (31).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

In Middle Tennessee's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in five chances).

Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Blue Raiders put up 29.8 points per game, 8.8 more than the Rockets surrender (21.0).

Middle Tennessee is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.0 points.

The Blue Raiders average 355.9 yards per game, just 13.6 more than the 342.3 the Rockets give up.

In games that Middle Tennessee piles up more than 342.3 yards, the team is 3-3-1 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This year the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times, three more than the Rockets' takeaways (17).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats