Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee Bahamas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- Middle Tennessee's games have gone over 52.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64, is 11.5 points above Friday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 46.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Rockets games this season feature an average total of 55.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 3.6 points below the 56.1 points per game average total in Blue Raiders games this season.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- In Toledo's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Rockets have been installed as favorites by a 10-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- Toledo's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Rockets average 34.2 points per game, 8.4 more than the Blue Raiders surrender per matchup (25.8).
- Toledo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 25.8 points.
- The Rockets rack up 68.4 more yards per game (435.8) than the Blue Raiders give up per outing (367.4).
- When Toledo churns out over 367.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, 26 fewer than the Blue Raiders have forced (31).
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- In Middle Tennessee's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in five chances).
- Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
- The Blue Raiders put up 29.8 points per game, 8.8 more than the Rockets surrender (21.0).
- Middle Tennessee is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.0 points.
- The Blue Raiders average 355.9 yards per game, just 13.6 more than the 342.3 the Rockets give up.
- In games that Middle Tennessee piles up more than 342.3 yards, the team is 3-3-1 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- This year the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times, three more than the Rockets' takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Middle Tennessee
34.2
Avg. Points Scored
29.8
21.0
Avg. Points Allowed
25.8
435.8
Avg. Total Yards
355.9
342.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.4
5
Giveaways
20
17
Takeaways
31