Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Tyler Higbee, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higbee's stat line this year shows 44 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 32.9 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 62 times.

Higbee has been the target of 14.0% (62 total) of his team's 444 passing attempts this season.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 16.3% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Higbee has averaged 33 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Higbee has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

This week Higbee will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (220.8 yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fifth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Higbee was targeted six times, picking up 48 yards on five receptions.

Higbee has collected 71 receiving yards (23.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in nine passes on 16 targets during his last three games.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Higbee 62 14.0% 44 395 3 14 16.3% Cooper Kupp 136 30.6% 100 1366 11 24 27.9% Van Jefferson 70 15.8% 39 621 5 13 15.1% Robert Woods 69 15.5% 45 556 4 16 18.6%

