December 13, 2021
Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Tyler Higbee, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higbee's stat line this year shows 44 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 32.9 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 62 times.
  • Higbee has been the target of 14.0% (62 total) of his team's 444 passing attempts this season.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 16.3% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Against the Cardinals, Higbee has averaged 33 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Higbee has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • This week Higbee will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (220.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cardinals have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fifth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Higbee was targeted six times, picking up 48 yards on five receptions.
  • Higbee has collected 71 receiving yards (23.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in nine passes on 16 targets during his last three games.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Higbee

62

14.0%

44

395

3

14

16.3%

Cooper Kupp

136

30.6%

100

1366

11

24

27.9%

Van Jefferson

70

15.8%

39

621

5

13

15.1%

Robert Woods

69

15.5%

45

556

4

16

18.6%

