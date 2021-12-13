Publish date:
Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higbee's stat line this year shows 44 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 32.9 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 62 times.
- Higbee has been the target of 14.0% (62 total) of his team's 444 passing attempts this season.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 16.3% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higbee's matchup with the Cardinals.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Against the Cardinals, Higbee has averaged 33 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Higbee has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- This week Higbee will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (220.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Cardinals have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fifth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Higbee was targeted six times, picking up 48 yards on five receptions.
- Higbee has collected 71 receiving yards (23.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in nine passes on 16 targets during his last three games.
Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Higbee
62
14.0%
44
395
3
14
16.3%
Cooper Kupp
136
30.6%
100
1366
11
24
27.9%
Van Jefferson
70
15.8%
39
621
5
13
15.1%
Robert Woods
69
15.5%
45
556
4
16
18.6%
Powered By Data Skrive