Sportsbooks have posted player props for Van Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC West opponents meet in Week 14 when Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (8-4) take on the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has caught 39 passes on 70 targets for 621 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 51.8 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 70 of his team's 444 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 15.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

Jefferson is averaging 55.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Cardinals, 2.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (53.5).

In three matchups, Jefferson has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Cardinals.

The 220.8 yards per game the Cardinals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jaguars, Jefferson was targeted eight times and recorded six catches for 41 yards and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Jefferson has 188 receiving yards on 12 receptions (24 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 62.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 70 15.8% 39 621 5 13 15.1% Cooper Kupp 136 30.6% 100 1366 11 24 27.9% Robert Woods 69 15.5% 45 556 4 16 18.6% Tyler Higbee 62 14.0% 44 395 3 14 16.3%

