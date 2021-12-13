Publish date:
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has caught 39 passes on 70 targets for 621 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 51.8 yards per game.
- Jefferson has been the target of 70 of his team's 444 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.
- Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 15.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Jefferson is averaging 55.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Cardinals, 2.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (53.5).
- In three matchups, Jefferson has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Cardinals.
- The 220.8 yards per game the Cardinals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked fifth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jaguars, Jefferson was targeted eight times and recorded six catches for 41 yards and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Jefferson has 188 receiving yards on 12 receptions (24 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 62.7 yards per game.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
70
15.8%
39
621
5
13
15.1%
Cooper Kupp
136
30.6%
100
1366
11
24
27.9%
Robert Woods
69
15.5%
45
556
4
16
18.6%
Tyler Higbee
62
14.0%
44
395
3
14
16.3%
