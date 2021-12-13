Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
BETTING
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Sportsbooks have posted player props for Van Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC West opponents meet in Week 14 when Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (8-4) take on the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has caught 39 passes on 70 targets for 621 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 51.8 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 70 of his team's 444 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 15.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Jefferson is averaging 55.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Cardinals, 2.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (53.5).
  • In three matchups, Jefferson has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Cardinals.
  • The 220.8 yards per game the Cardinals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cardinals defense is ranked fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jaguars, Jefferson was targeted eight times and recorded six catches for 41 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Jefferson has 188 receiving yards on 12 receptions (24 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 62.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

70

15.8%

39

621

5

13

15.1%

Cooper Kupp

136

30.6%

100

1366

11

24

27.9%

Robert Woods

69

15.5%

45

556

4

16

18.6%

Tyler Higbee

62

14.0%

44

395

3

14

16.3%

