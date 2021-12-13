Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Zach Ertz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player props available for Zach Ertz before he hits the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West opponents meet in Week 14 when Ertz and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ertz's 41 catches (62 targets) have netted him 468 yards (36.0 ypg) and five touchdowns.
  • The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ertz's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Ertz has averaged 21.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 21.2 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Ertz, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Ertz's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams are conceding 257.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have conceded 14 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Ertz was targeted two times and totaled 10 yards on one reception.
  • Ertz has 144 receiving yards on 13 catches (17 targets) with two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 48.0 yards per game.

Ertz's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Ertz

62

-

41

468

5

11

-

Christian Kirk

64

17.3%

50

632

4

6

11.8%

A.J. Green

56

15.1%

35

552

3

11

21.6%

DeAndre Hopkins

51

13.7%

37

518

8

11

21.6%

Powered By Data Skrive