Zach Ertz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds
Zach Ertz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ertz's 41 catches (62 targets) have netted him 468 yards (36.0 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Ertz has averaged 21.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 21.2 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Ertz, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Ertz's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams are conceding 257.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have conceded 14 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Ertz was targeted two times and totaled 10 yards on one reception.
- Ertz has 144 receiving yards on 13 catches (17 targets) with two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 48.0 yards per game.
Ertz's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Ertz
62
-
41
468
5
11
-
Christian Kirk
64
17.3%
50
632
4
6
11.8%
A.J. Green
56
15.1%
35
552
3
11
21.6%
DeAndre Hopkins
51
13.7%
37
518
8
11
21.6%
