There will be player props available for Zach Ertz before he hits the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West opponents meet in Week 14 when Ertz and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ertz's 41 catches (62 targets) have netted him 468 yards (36.0 ypg) and five touchdowns.

The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ertz's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Ertz has averaged 21.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 21.2 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Ertz, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Ertz's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams are conceding 257.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have conceded 14 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Ertz was targeted two times and totaled 10 yards on one reception.

Ertz has 144 receiving yards on 13 catches (17 targets) with two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 48.0 yards per game.

Ertz's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Ertz 62 - 41 468 5 11 - Christian Kirk 64 17.3% 50 632 4 6 11.8% A.J. Green 56 15.1% 35 552 3 11 21.6% DeAndre Hopkins 51 13.7% 37 518 8 11 21.6%

Powered By Data Skrive