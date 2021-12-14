Publish date:
Alabama vs. Cincinnati Cotton Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in nine of 12 games this season.
- Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in five of 13 games this season.
- Friday's total is 23.7 points lower than the two team's combined 81.7 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 21.7 points above the 36.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.3 points per game in 2021, 4.3 more than Friday's total.
- The 54.7 PPG average total in Bearcats games this season is 3.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Crimson Tide are 6-5 ATS when favored by 13.5 points or more this season.
- Alabama has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats give up (16.1).
- Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.1 points.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 495 yards per game, 190.1 more yards than the 304.9 the Bearcats allow per matchup.
- Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team totals more than 304.9 yards.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, 22 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (32).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Cincinnati is 8-5-0 this year.
- Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- This year the Bearcats put up 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide surrender (20.2).
- Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.2 points.
- The Bearcats collect 428.8 yards per game, 123.7 more yards than the 305.1 the Crimson Tide give up.
- In games that Cincinnati piles up over 305.1 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have 19 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Cincinnati
42.5
Avg. Points Scored
39.2
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
495
Avg. Total Yards
428.8
305.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
304.9
10
Giveaways
19
20
Takeaways
32