The Cotton Bowl will see the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) play the Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in nine of 12 games this season.

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in five of 13 games this season.

Friday's total is 23.7 points lower than the two team's combined 81.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 21.7 points above the 36.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.3 points per game in 2021, 4.3 more than Friday's total.

The 54.7 PPG average total in Bearcats games this season is 3.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Crimson Tide are 6-5 ATS when favored by 13.5 points or more this season.

Alabama has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Crimson Tide rack up 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats give up (16.1).

Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.1 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 495 yards per game, 190.1 more yards than the 304.9 the Bearcats allow per matchup.

Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team totals more than 304.9 yards.

This year, the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, 22 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (32).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 8-5-0 this year.

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This year the Bearcats put up 19.0 more points per game (39.2) than the Crimson Tide surrender (20.2).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.2 points.

The Bearcats collect 428.8 yards per game, 123.7 more yards than the 305.1 the Crimson Tide give up.

In games that Cincinnati piles up over 305.1 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall.

The Bearcats have 19 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 20 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats