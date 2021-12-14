The Appalachian State Mountaineers will meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State has combined with its opponents to score more than 68 points only once this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of Western Kentucky's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 68.

The two teams combine to score 77.3 points per game, 9.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 48 points per game, 20.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Mountaineers games have an average total of 56.3 points this season, 11.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 68 total in this game is 0.5 points higher than the 67.5 average total in Hilltoppers games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's 13 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have an against the spread record of 6-4 in their 10 games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.

Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over on five of 13 set point totals (38.5%).

This year, the Mountaineers put up 5.5 more points per game (34.2) than the Hilltoppers allow (28.7).

Appalachian State is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.7 points.

The Mountaineers collect only 5.9 more yards per game (428.4) than the Hilltoppers allow per contest (422.5).

When Appalachian State picks up more than 422.5 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six fewer than the Hilltoppers have forced (27).

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Western Kentucky's 13 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Western Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 12 opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Hilltoppers score 23.8 more points per game (43.1) than the Mountaineers allow (19.3).

When Western Kentucky records more than 19.3 points, it is 8-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

The Hilltoppers rack up 202.7 more yards per game (528.4) than the Mountaineers allow per matchup (325.7).

Western Kentucky is 8-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall when the team piles up more than 325.7 yards.

This season the Hilltoppers have 19 turnovers, two fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (21).

Season Stats