Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) and Detroit Lions (1-11-1) will clash in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Arizona's games this season have gone over 47.5 points seven of 12 times.
  • In 38.5% of Detroit's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45, is 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 1.6 points above the 45.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 48.2 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.5 total in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 45.8 average total in Lions games this season.
  • Arizona has nine wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • The Cardinals have been favored by 13.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Cardinals average just 1.4 more points per game (28.6) than the Lions allow (27.2).
  • Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.2 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up just 10.4 fewer yards per game (368.8) than the Lions give up per contest (379.2).
  • When Arizona churns out over 379.2 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three fewer than the Lions have forced (14).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Lions.
  • Detroit has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Lions have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Detroit's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).
  • The Lions put up 16.4 points per game, comparable to the 18.7 the Cardinals allow.
  • Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 18.7 points.
  • The Lions average just 7.5 fewer yards per game (311.3) than the Cardinals allow (318.8).
  • Detroit is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team picks up more than 318.8 yards.
  • The Lions have 18 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Detroit is 1-5 overall and 4-2 against the spread.
  • Detroit has gone over the total in three of six games at home this year.
  • The average total in Lions home games this season is 46.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • Arizona is 7-0 overall, and 7-0 against the spread, in away games.
  • This year, in four of seven away games Arizona has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 48.6 points, 1.1 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.