The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) and Detroit Lions (1-11-1) will clash in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Arizona's games this season have gone over 47.5 points seven of 12 times.

In 38.5% of Detroit's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45, is 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 1.6 points above the 45.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 48.2 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.5 total in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 45.8 average total in Lions games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has nine wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Cardinals have been favored by 13.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Cardinals average just 1.4 more points per game (28.6) than the Lions allow (27.2).

Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.2 points.

The Cardinals rack up just 10.4 fewer yards per game (368.8) than the Lions give up per contest (379.2).

When Arizona churns out over 379.2 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three fewer than the Lions have forced (14).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Lions have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Detroit's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).

The Lions put up 16.4 points per game, comparable to the 18.7 the Cardinals allow.

Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 18.7 points.

The Lions average just 7.5 fewer yards per game (311.3) than the Cardinals allow (318.8).

Detroit is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team picks up more than 318.8 yards.

The Lions have 18 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Detroit is 1-5 overall and 4-2 against the spread.

Detroit has gone over the total in three of six games at home this year.

The average total in Lions home games this season is 46.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Arizona is 7-0 overall, and 7-0 against the spread, in away games.

This year, in four of seven away games Arizona has hit the over.

The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 48.6 points, 1.1 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

