Publish date:
Army vs. Missouri Armed Forces Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Army vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Army's games this season have gone over 58 points four of 12 times.
- So far this season, 66.7% of Missouri's games (8/12) have had more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 58.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.3, is 5.3 points above Wednesday's over/under.
- This contest's total is one point above the 57 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Black Knights and their opponents score an average of 48.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer than Wednesday's total.
- The 58-point total for this game is 3.4 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Army Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Army is 6-6-0 this season.
- The Black Knights have been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Army's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- This year, the Black Knights score just 1.1 fewer points per game (33.6) than the Tigers allow (34.7).
- Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 34.7 points.
- The Black Knights collect 64 fewer yards per game (381.3), than the Tigers give up per outing (445.3).
- In games that Army piles up more than 445.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over eight times this season, eight fewer than the Tigers have forced (16).
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has three wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Tigers average 7.4 more points per game (29.7) than the Black Knights surrender (22.3).
- Missouri is 2-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team notches more than 22.3 points.
- The Tigers collect 91.8 more yards per game (412.1) than the Black Knights allow per matchup (320.3).
- In games that Missouri amasses over 320.3 yards, the team is 1-8 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times, three fewer times than the Black Knights have forced turnovers (15).
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|Missouri
33.6
Avg. Points Scored
29.7
22.3
Avg. Points Allowed
34.7
381.3
Avg. Total Yards
412.1
320.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
445.3
8
Giveaways
12
15
Takeaways
16