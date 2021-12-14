The Armed Forces Bowl will see the Army Black Knights play the Missouri Tigers.

Odds for Army vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Army's games this season have gone over 58 points four of 12 times.

So far this season, 66.7% of Missouri's games (8/12) have had more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 58.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.3, is 5.3 points above Wednesday's over/under.

This contest's total is one point above the 57 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Black Knights and their opponents score an average of 48.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer than Wednesday's total.

The 58-point total for this game is 3.4 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Army Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Army is 6-6-0 this season.

The Black Knights have been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Army's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year, the Black Knights score just 1.1 fewer points per game (33.6) than the Tigers allow (34.7).

Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 34.7 points.

The Black Knights collect 64 fewer yards per game (381.3), than the Tigers give up per outing (445.3).

In games that Army piles up more than 445.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Black Knights have turned the ball over eight times this season, eight fewer than the Tigers have forced (16).

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has three wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Tigers average 7.4 more points per game (29.7) than the Black Knights surrender (22.3).

Missouri is 2-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team notches more than 22.3 points.

The Tigers collect 91.8 more yards per game (412.1) than the Black Knights allow per matchup (320.3).

In games that Missouri amasses over 320.3 yards, the team is 1-8 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times, three fewer times than the Black Knights have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats