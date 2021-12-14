The Auburn Tigers will meet the Houston Cougars in the Birmingham Bowl.

Odds for Auburn vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of 11 games this season.

Houston's games have gone over 51.5 points in eight of 13 chances this season.

Tuesday's total is 15.4 points lower than the two team's combined 66.9 points per game average.

This contest's total is 8.3 points greater than the 43.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 54, 2.5 points above Tuesday's total of 51.5.

The 51.5-point total for this game is 3.7 points below the 55.2 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Auburn Stats and Trends

In Auburn's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Tigers have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.

Auburn has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Tigers score 8.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cougars surrender (21).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21 points.

The Tigers collect 106.6 more yards per game (405.4) than the Cougars allow per contest (298.8).

In games that Auburn picks up over 298.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 22 takeaways .

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Houston's games this year have hit the over in 61.5% of its opportunities (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Cougars rack up 15.1 more points per game (37.3) than the Tigers give up (22.2).

Houston is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.

The Cougars collect 415.1 yards per game, 44.4 more yards than the 370.7 the Tigers give up.

In games that Houston churns out more than 370.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).

Season Stats