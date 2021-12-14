Publish date:
Auburn vs. Houston Birmingham Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Houston
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of 11 games this season.
- Houston's games have gone over 51.5 points in eight of 13 chances this season.
- Tuesday's total is 15.4 points lower than the two team's combined 66.9 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 8.3 points greater than the 43.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 54, 2.5 points above Tuesday's total of 51.5.
- The 51.5-point total for this game is 3.7 points below the 55.2 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- In Auburn's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.
- Auburn has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Tigers score 8.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cougars surrender (21).
- Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21 points.
- The Tigers collect 106.6 more yards per game (405.4) than the Cougars allow per contest (298.8).
- In games that Auburn picks up over 298.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 22 takeaways .
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- Houston's games this year have hit the over in 61.5% of its opportunities (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars rack up 15.1 more points per game (37.3) than the Tigers give up (22.2).
- Houston is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.
- The Cougars collect 415.1 yards per game, 44.4 more yards than the 370.7 the Tigers give up.
- In games that Houston churns out more than 370.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Houston
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
37.3
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21
405.4
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
370.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.8
12
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
22