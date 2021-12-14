Publish date:
Baylor vs. Ole Miss Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. Ole Miss
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in six of 13 games (46.2%) this season.
- In 45.5% of Ole Miss' games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.
- Saturday's total is 13.4 points lower than the two team's combined 68.4 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 10.8 points above the 44.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bears and their opponents score an average of 51.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 55-point over/under for this game is 15.4 points below the 70.4 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Baylor is 9-4-0 this season.
- The Bears have been favored by 1.5 points or more eight times this season and are 5-3 ATS in those games.
- Baylor's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
- The Bears score 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels allow (25).
- Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25 points.
- The Bears average 430.2 yards per game, just 1.4 more than the 428.8 the Rebels allow per matchup.
- When Baylor totals more than 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year, the Bears have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ole Miss is 7-4-0 this season.
- This year, the Rebels have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- Ole Miss' games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).
- The Rebels average 35.9 points per game, 16.7 more than the Bears allow (19.2).
- Ole Miss is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team records more than 19.2 points.
- The Rebels rack up 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow (348.5).
- Ole Miss is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team picks up more than 348.5 yards.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over nine times, 15 fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (24).
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Ole Miss
32.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.9
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
25
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
506.7
348.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
428.8
14
Giveaways
9
24
Takeaways
20