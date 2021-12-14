The Sugar Bowl will feature a matchup between the Baylor Bears and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Odds for Baylor vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in six of 13 games (46.2%) this season.

In 45.5% of Ole Miss' games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.

Saturday's total is 13.4 points lower than the two team's combined 68.4 points per game average.

This contest's total is 10.8 points above the 44.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bears and their opponents score an average of 51.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 55-point over/under for this game is 15.4 points below the 70.4 points per game average total in Rebels games this season.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Baylor is 9-4-0 this season.

The Bears have been favored by 1.5 points or more eight times this season and are 5-3 ATS in those games.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Bears score 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels allow (25).

Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25 points.

The Bears average 430.2 yards per game, just 1.4 more than the 428.8 the Rebels allow per matchup.

When Baylor totals more than 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Bears have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ole Miss is 7-4-0 this season.

This year, the Rebels have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Rebels average 35.9 points per game, 16.7 more than the Bears allow (19.2).

Ole Miss is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team records more than 19.2 points.

The Rebels rack up 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow (348.5).

Ole Miss is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team picks up more than 348.5 yards.

The Rebels have turned the ball over nine times, 15 fewer times than the Bears have forced turnovers (24).

Season Stats